FilterTime Sponsors CARS Tour Driver Kenny Wallace at Tri-County Speedway This Memorial Day Weekend
FilterTime, owned by former NASCAR drivers Blake Koch and Dale Earnhardt Jr., to be featured on Wallace’s car at one of series’ most exciting events.MOORESVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FilterTime has announced its sponsorship of former NASCAR Driver Kenny Wallace in the Old North State Nationals which will be held at the Tri-County Motor Speedway in Granite Falls, N.C. The event will take place during Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 27.
The CARS Tour promises plenty of fireworks both on and off the track as the best Late Model Stock competitors in the Southeast battle for a $30,000 winner’s check. Fans and spectators will be treated to another fantastic chapter in the event’s growing legacy.
FilterTime owner Blake Koch is excited about sponsoring Wallace, “Kenny Wallace is one of the best there is at promoting his sponsors, for years I have been trying to think of a way to partner with him and this opportunity is the perfect fit.” Koch, along with Dale Earnhardt Jr., launched FilterTime, an air filter subscription service, to give America’s homeowners a way to check air filters off their to-do list for good. In just three years, they have grown the Mount Holly, N.C.-based start-up, shipping hundreds of thousands of filters to customers across the country. “Wallace shares our competitiveness, he is a great driver, and his hardwork and perseverance is evident in his long NASCAR career. It’s a great partnership.”
Wallace is a nine-time winner in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition. Overall, Wallace ran a total of 904 events in the NASCAR National Series ranks (Cup, Xfinity, and Truck) over the course of his career. He posted his excitement about returning to an asphalt track as well as the FilterTime sponsorship on Twitter on Monday. “I have 12 rentals and I tell all of them, please replace your air filters often. If you don’t, you will ruin your HVAC system.” A FilterTime subscription allows users to choose the air filter type, quantity, size, and delivery schedule. Wallace said, “I love that the filters are then shipped directly to my renters’ front doors. It’s an easy reminder to replace them.” Air filters start at just $11.98 with FREE Shipping.
For more information about FilterTime or to start a subscription, go to www.FilterTime.com.
ABOUT FILTERTIME
FilterTime™ is an air filter subscription service owned by former NASCAR drivers, Blake Koch and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Launched in 2018 after Blake forgot to buy air filters at the store, the company is committed to delivering top-quality home air filters fast, directly to doorsteps across the country. Efficient HVAC filters can lead to better indoor air quality, a lower monthly energy bill, and will help extend the lifetime of HVAC systems. Subscribers choose their air filter type, quantity, size, and how often they want it delivered. For more information, go to www.FilterTime.com.
