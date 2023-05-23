“Deeply in the Soul,” a heartbreaking novel by Hristina Bloomfield is now available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble
“A very interesting book, easy to read with a dynamic plot and keeps the mind under pressure.”
“I would say it’s like a story with an unexpected ending, as I definitely didn’t expect it to end that way. It was a pleasure for me to read Xena’s life story.”
Deeply in the Soul
Xena, the story’s main character, is a good person who is let down by her companions and compelled to search for redemption in a foreign land far from her hometown. Through no fault of her own, Xena is caught in an inescapable situation, but she learns to be courageous and resourceful while fleeing. Despite successfully fleeing, she remains anxious about being discovered and killed until the very end, as there is no trust in law enforcement and the justice system.
Her journey spans from a small mountain town to Sofia, London, and eventually a beach in Cornwall, and explores themes of betrayal, grief, companionship, and affection. Additionally, the book examines the role of destiny, which keeps pulling Xena in the same direction, regardless of how much she tries to alter her course.
Hristina Bloomfield creates a vivid image in the reader’s mind with her words by providing a gripping plot and carefully developed characters. The novel follows the narrative of Xena, who is pressured to flee her home after her lover sells her to pay off his debt.
She finally gains confidence in those around her and conquers her worries after many hardships. Overall, Deeply in the Soul is a heart-wrenching and inspirational work that certainly will touch readers.
About the Author
Hristina Bloomfield, a British-Bulgarian author based in London, is the author of several works, including Becky, which tells the tale of a teenage rape victim as she battles her circumstances and seeks justice.
It is a heartbreaking book that will enable readers to empathise with the characters and feel empathy for them. Hristina Bloomfield is an unusual author who concentrates on her writing and stories. She takes delight in her writing and the complex characters she develops for her novels.
Although she loves to write, she does other things to fill her time. She has a love for assisting those in need, and starting on May 1, 2023, she will donate 10% of the proceeds from the sale of her books to Brain Tumour Research
Grab your cope today from Amazon.
Freddy Thomas
