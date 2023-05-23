Elizabeth Biney-Amissah Joins Beacon Power Services Board as Independent Director
Her vast experience in the energy sector and proven track record of success will be invaluable to our company as we continue to grow and expand.”LAGOS, NIGERIA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Power Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Elizabeth (Lizzie) Biney-Amissah as an Independent Director to its Board. Biney-Amissah brings a wealth of experience having spent over 15 years in various leadership positions in the energy industry in Africa, namely with InfraCo Africa, Globeleq, and Energy Access Ventures.
— Bim Adisa, CEO of Beacon Power Services
"We are delighted to welcome Lizzie to our board as an Independent Director," said Bim Adisa, CEO of Beacon Power Services. "Her vast experience in the energy sector and proven track record of success will be invaluable to our company as we continue to grow and expand."
Lizzie, who was most recently a Partner at E3 Capital (formerly Energy Access Ventures) and is currently serving as Venture Partner to the firm, has served on the boards of Nuru, ManoCap Energy, Candi Solar, and SunCulture, where she has successfully worked to raise critical funding and transform business strategy and governance to facilitate genuine and sustainable change in Africa’s energy and infrastructure sectors.
As a former developer of energy assets on the Continent, she is also uniquely attuned to the challenges of getting the public and private sectors to coordinate and work in concert to achieve the same goals. She has an AB degree in Molecular Biology from Princeton University and an MPA degree with a focus on Sustainability and Energy Policy from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government. She was also an Edward S. Mason Fellow at Harvard and an Archbishop Tutu Fellow with the African Leadership Institute (AFLI).
"I have been tracking Beacon Power Services as a potential portfolio investment for over 2 years, and I am so impressed with all that Bim and the BPS team have accomplished and what they continue to strive to achieve in terms of tech-enabled and data-driven energy management and efficiency. In the energy access space, we focus so much on energy generation as the starting point that ensuring meaningful and productive use of the energy capacity is a very complementary focus," said Lizzie. "I am extremely thrilled to join BPS as an Independent Director, and I look forward to working with the existing board and management team to continue to shape the company's strategy and drive growth.
Biney-Amissah's appointment is exciting for Beacon Power Services, as the company continues to expand its footprint across Africa
About Beacon Power Services
Beacon Power Services is the leading provider of data and grid management solutions for Africa’s power sector. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Beacon Power Services is committed to powering a brighter future for all. Visit beaconpowerservices.com
