HR Advisors, Inc. President & CEO Ed Peterson discusses Helping Businesses with Human Resources and Compliance Issues

CEOCFO Magazine interviews HR Advisors, Inc. President & CEO Ed Peterson on Bringing Their HR and Recruitment Services to San Francisco and San Jose Businesses

SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview with Ed Peterson, President & CEO of HR Advisors, Inc., a Mission Viejo, CA-based Human Resources and Recruitment Specialists providing services in San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego and Mission Viejo California.

In an interview with CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse, when asked what focus is today for HR Advisors, Ed Peterson said, “Lynn, our focus is to keep our clients safe. This is such a highly-regulated and litigious time; it seems to get a little worse every year with regard to employment law. Just as any HR department, our major responsibility is to assist our clients with HR issues and utilize best practices relating to managing employees. Whether you are a huge Fortune 500 company, or a small family-owned business, the rules are basically still the same, and you need to make sure that you are doing the best you can to stay in compliance and stay healthy as a business.”

Mr. Peterson explained how they help their various clients, “Every company has Financial Resources and Human Resources. Most companies understand, with regard to their financial resources, every transaction is important to document or record to operate on a sound financial foundation. The better the tracking systems, the better the transparency for success and good decision making regarding these resources.” Mr. Peterson continues, “On the human resources side, the same safeguards should be in place. Unfortunately, so many companies do not follow through with the documentation of every employee transaction. It is important to document the good or bad on-going. Managers helping or counseling employees to improve at their jobs; little memos in regard to something that did or did not get accomplished on a project. Employees need to know how to do a little better the next time for their professional development. The documentation of a plan to help that employee get better for the future is important. Too many times Managers may communicate verbally to the employee, but forget to get the transaction in writing and most importantly, signed by both the Manager and employee. All of those things need to be documented along the way. It is good for the employee, and it is also good for the employer, to keep them safe.”

Mr. Peterson points to the importance of employee documentation, “How we best serve these clients is by basically advising them on how to pay attention to what is going on in their company, and one big thing is employee documentation. If there is anything that we’ve seen over the years that employers probably need the most help with, it is making sure that employee files are current. That a written record of what goes on, from day-to-day, the week-to-week work, documented in that employee’s file as they are being coached, counselled and evaluated on their performance. Managing employees is really critical for every organization. It is a key area that we actually help our clients focus, ensuring that the documentation is in place, and recorded in a concise, contemporaneous, and accurate manner.”

When asked if companies are getting more comfortable with the concept of documentation, Mr. Peterson replied, “Companies that embrace a practice of reasonable documentation of employees are in a position to not be fearful, but manage with best practices.”

Discussing their consulting services, Mr. Peterson shared, “First thing, let me qualify that we are a consulting firm. We have a program called HR On-Demand. This service provides a resource for a lot of smaller companies that cannot afford to have an HR professional on site all the time, or an entire HR department due to budget constraints. We actually become the “phone call away to the HR department down the hallway”. That company could be in New York, they could be in Atlanta, or right here in Southern California, where we are located. We are able to provide this service virtually. We might get a call from a manager that says, “Oh gosh, one of my employees just informed me that they are needing to go on maternity leave in the next month or so. What do I need to do?””

Asked about their recruitment services and what sets them apart, Mr. Peterson said, “We work as an extension of the client company, like an extension of their HR department. We are working as consultants. We are not contingency recruiters. We are acting as consultants and in constant communication with the hiring manager. We are assisting the client with everything from creating the job spec, the job description, to know exactly what we are recruiting for. We have many of the tools in place. Today, media platforms such as LinkedIn have become very important over the last several years. It is probably the leading edge for connecting, especially with business level, manager level.”

Addressing how they help clients find the best candidate, Mr. Peterson went on to say, "We have the tools to be able to reach out and connect with passive candidates. We are able to search for those specific skill sets that are needed, and then present those fully screened candidate resumes, to the company, just like an internal HR department. We are giving much more service than just a “contingency agency” that passes over resumes and may be more singularly focused on the commission versus the quality or fit of the candidate.”

As for the challenges they face, Mr. Peterson responded, “Ensuring that clients understand that we provide consultants, as opposed to being an internal employee or part of their HR department inside. We are a classic consulting firm model. As a boutique firm, our focus is on providing the highest level of HR guidance and expertise. Being a consultant, you need to be able to walk into the client’s site or get on a conference call, and you are the expert.”

