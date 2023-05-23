EU Foreign Affairs Council: European sanctions for interference in Moldova could be finalised in the coming days

European Union sanctions for interference in Moldova could be finalised in the coming days,

EU High Representative Josep Borrell told a press conference after the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on 22 May.

According to Borrell, the Council also discussed the situation with human rights in Belarus and supplying weapons, ammunition and missiles to Ukraine. Borrell said he urged all EU Ministers to speed up delivery and to participate in the joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine, and to finalise the work for the next tranche of the European Peace Facility (EPF).

“I stressed that every day of delay in our deliveries has to be measured in human lives. It is not a matter of money. It is a matter of people being killed, of soldiers being killed or wounded,” said Borrell. “That is why our military support has to continue, has to increase, has to be extended [with] more air defence systems. This will make a real difference in the battlefield.”

Borrell also announced that the European Training Mission (EUMAM Ukraine) had completed its initial goal of training 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers, and would train another 15,000 by the end of this year.

The Council also discussed the 11th package of sanctions against Russia with a focus on circumvention. “We have to cut the circuits of circumventing sanctions because otherwise the sanctions are being weakened,” said Borrell.

Sanctions over interference in Moldova