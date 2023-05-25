EOS Intelligence Appoints Bhabesh Panigrahi as Its Life Sciences Practice Head
EOS Intelligence appoints Bhabesh Panigrahi, a healthcare intelligence leader, to build, develop, and grow the life sciences and biopharma practice of the firm.
We are thrilled to welcome Bhabesh to the EOS team to lead our Life Sciences practice. His vast experience in the pharma space will add great value to our clients' intelligence needs.”LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EOS Intelligence is pleased to announce the appointment of Bhabesh Panigrahi as Practice Head of Life Sciences. In this role, Bhabesh will help build, develop, and grow the practice arm of EOS that will focus on research intelligence in life sciences, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals.
— Indraneel Bardhan, Managing Partner
“We are excited to have Bhabesh join our team and lead our Life Sciences practice” said Indraneel Bardhan, Founder and Managing Partner of EOS Intelligence. “With a multi-faceted background in research intelligence and consulting, and developing global businesses, Bhabesh brings to the table a unique perspective on innovative practice areas while acquiring and servicing our life sciences clients. I am confident that Bhabesh will add significant value to our team in this new role, and establish EOS as a leading life sciences intelligence services firm.”
With more than two decades of experience in building and managing multi-million-dollar research and sales operations, Bhabesh develops strategic roadmaps, builds business cases and competitor analyses, and drives program alignment across partner organizations from inception to implementation.
“I am thrilled to be joining the EOS team. I believe a geographically diverse talent team and a customer centric solution framework can unlock significant client value in a fast changing life sciences and healthcare strategic research services space. The EOS team is well placed to service innovative and evolving needs of the life sciences industry, and provide the much needed intelligence to support companies in their strategic decision-making.” said Bhabesh Panigrahi.
Prior to joining EOS Intelligence, Bhabesh advised biopharmaceutical companies on growth strategy and led global client engagements as delivery leader at Deloitte, GlobalData, Datamonitor, Flex, and Grand View Research.
About EOS Intelligence
EOS Intelligence is a global strategy and intelligence firm. We work with businesses to support their market access and opportunity assessments, enabling them to develop a better understanding of competitive forces, helping evaluate impact of market shifts, and providing guidance on channel strategy. Our value proposition lies in the ability to deliver on-the-ground primary intelligence, providing real-time and reliable insights, as we understand how critical localized intelligence is for our clients’ success.
