Seminar Introducing Nikkei Group's “Alternative Data”
On March 2, 2023, a seminar was held in Singapore on the Nikkei Group's “alternative data.”TOKYO, JAPAN, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 2, 2023, a seminar was held in Singapore to introduce the topic of the Nikkei Group's "alternative data." This seminar was organized in collaboration with Nikkei Group Asia (NGA).
The term "alternative data" refers to data used for investment decisions other than information from traditional data sources, like fundamentals (financial statements, earnings estimate etc.) and time series data (market pricing trends). Recently, machine-learning and NLP (natural language processing) technologies have spread. Applying these technologies to alternative data (such as news articles, SNS posts, POS (Point Of Sales) data, mobile location information, etc.) and utilizing insights from related analysis for investment decisions are gradually becoming common among institutional investors.
Nikkei NEEDS (Nikkei Economic Electronic Databank System) and QUICK have been recognized by major investment institutions as premier investment resources for the Japanese market. At the seminar, Nikkei and NGA focused on the attractiveness and effectiveness of various types of alternative data held by the Nikkei Group. These include Nikkei newspaper articles and their English machine translations, POS data, vehicle location information (QUICK), monthly sales disclosures (QUICK), and information from a scoring-data provision service using multiple types of alternative data (Nikkei FTRI).
A seminar introducing "Alternative Data" was held at a Peranakan restaurant in Tanjong Pagar, which is close to the Nikkei Group Asia Headquarters.
Photo: Seminar venue
Around 20 companies participated in the seminar. The event was held at a Peranakan (traditional Chinese and Malay) cuisine restaurant in Tanjong Pagar, which is close to the Nikkei Group Asia Headquarters.
Nikkei also plans to hold an alternative data seminar in Hong Kong and London this year to help take advantage of new opportunities for the Nikkei Group's information services.
