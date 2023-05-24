How to Enter the Top 10 Best Indiana Workplaces: Secrets of Success from Indy Auto Man

Indy Auto Man teammates Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis

The Indianapolis used car dealership shares insights of becoming a top workplace where every employee can reveal their talents and be a part of common success.

There is no barrier to progress at IAM, each team member is free to share ideas. We adopt innovations and grow our experience by trials and errors, deriving formula of success that everyone can use.” — Victor Figlin

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indy Auto Man has earned the recognition of thousands of satisfied customers around Indiana thanks to the strong and devoted team of people who treat their jobs with real passion. The dealership not gathered the best from the best, but is growing the stars inside the company. People become real experts via professional support of the team leaders, trainings, assistance of the colleagues, and care for the interests and needs from the top management.

HR department harvest all the opportunities to develop the employee's talents and help them grow in their field. This became possible thanks to a unique approach to the organization of work, openness, and friendliness of the leaders, starting from the co-owners, Victor Figlin and Eugene Gorin.

“At Indy Auto Man, we always strive to help our employees find their calling and achieve the perfect work-life balance. We tailor our working environment by organizing training and introducing innovations in all areas of our business to stimulate the professional development of our staff and providing better services for our customers,” says Victor Figlin, the IAM General Manager.

The list of employee perks includes generous PTO plans along with flexibility in scheduling, health insurance, access to a free library of resources for leadership & development training, ensuring each employee’s creativity will be fostered to more productivity. Each worthy initiative meets strong support and intention to bring it to success, whether it be a new way to make photo presentations of cars on the website or graffiti art to decorate the premises.

The company uses GRIT values as the base to hire, fire, review, and reward its staff members. The abbreviation stands for

- Growth in personal ability and capacity;

- Resourcefulness to find creative ways of overcoming difficulties;

- Initiative in doing the right thing;

- Transparency in decisions and relations.

The management fosters trust through wise choices, open communication, and honesty to ensure everyone adheres to the company values. Additionally, IAM invests in individual training and growth opportunities.

This approach makes it possible to create an extremely motivated team of experts who do their best to offer top-quality customer service. Whether people come to buy or sell their car, work truck, or commercial van, or to get a high-tier service and repairs, they receive the most flawless experience. The staff has all the resources and facilities to make clients long-term loyal customers of the dealership, return for their next vehicles, and recommend Indy Auto Man to relatives and friends, guaranteeing success and satisfaction for everyone. A strong reputation means stable development of the dealership, including the recent launch of the IAM Commercial Division, and advantageous conditions for every employee.



In preparation for upcoming growth, Indy Auto Man is looking for creative, and hardworking people to add to their team. Those who share the same values and want to join the IAM are welcome to respond to job proposals on Indeed or apply directly on indyautoman.com.

About Indy Auto Man

The Indy Auto Man dealership, established in 2008 in Indianapolis, has a solid reputation in and beyond Indiana, providing top-quality customer service and contributing to the Indiana community. The top management of the company is engaged in numerous business and development activities to stimulate solid networking among local entrepreneurs and promote cooperation for stable growth. Recently, Indy Auto Man was included in the top ten best workplaces in Central Indiana among small companies for their excellent working atmosphere, beneficial terms, talented management, and outstanding work-life balance conditions.