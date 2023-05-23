Sodium Bicarbonate Food Grade Market Size | Top Manufacturers Analysis, Trend and Growth Forecast to 2032

Sodium bicarbonate food grade is a white, crystalline powder, which is used as a systematic alkalizer, buffering agent, electrolyte replenishe.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is stable in dry air and decomposes slowly in moist air. It is a mineral salt added to reverse osmosis of water and to make it suitable for drinking purpose. Thus, it is used as water softener, which removes calcium and magnesium impurities. It has several applications in food industry & households such as production of food & beverages, odor absorbent, ingredient in frozen yeast products, used as a fruit washing agent, is a major ingredient in baking powder.

The global sodium bicarbonate food grade market is segmented based on base product, application, and geography. On the basis of base product, the market is divided into sodium carbonate, sodium hydroxide, and nahcolite extraction. Applications covered in the study include food and beverages. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profile in the report are Tata Chemicals Ltd., FMC Corporation, Chemtex Specialty Ltd., Novacarb, Solvay S.A., Church & Dwight Co, Inc., Natural Soda, Natrium Products Inc., Tosoh Corporation, and Asahi.

By BASE PRODUCT

SODIUM CARBONATE

SODIUM HYDROXIDE

NAHCOLITE EXTRACTION

BY APPLICATION

FOOD

BEVERAGE