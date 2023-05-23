Internet Of Things (IoT) In Agriculture Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Internet Of Things (IoT) In Agriculture Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Internet Of Things (IoT) In Agriculture Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s internet of things (IoT) In agriculture market forecast, the internet of things (IoT) In agriculture market size is predicted to reach a value of $20.32 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.1 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global internet of things (IoT) In agriculture industry is due to rise in food demand. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest internet of things In agriculture market share. Major internet of things (IoT) In agriculture market companies include Trimble Inc., Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., The Climate Corporation.

Internet Of Things (IoT) In Agriculture Market Segments

● By Type: Small Farms, Mid-Sized, Large

● By Component: Hardware, Software, Connectivity and Services

● By Application: Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse, Precision Forestry, Fish Farm Monitoring, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

IoT in the agriculture refers to the use of cameras, sensors, and other technologies to convert every aspect and action in farming into informed data. It enhances the overall agricultural system by continuously monitoring the field.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Internet Of Things (IoT) In Agriculture Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Internet Of Things (IoT) In Agriculture Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

