Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s wireless in-flight entertainment market forecast, the wireless in-flight entertainment market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.18 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 14.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global wireless in-flight entertainment industry is due to the growth in the number of passengers. North America region is expected to hold the largest wireless in-flight entertainment market share. Major wireless in-flight entertainment companies include BAE Systems Plc., Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Rockwell Collins Inc., SITA, Zodiac Aerospace, Lufthansa Systems.

Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Market Segments

● By Aircraft Type: Narrow-Body, Wide-Body, Regional Jet

● By Fitment Type: Retrofit, Line Fit

● By Hardware: Antennas, Wireless Access Points, Modems, Other Hardware

● By Technology: ATG, Ku-Band, L-Band, Ka-Band

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Wireless in-flight entertainment refers to a system for wireless content distribution to passengers' devices. It benefits the customers by providing information on the travel path, onboard menu and operational recommendations, and other relevant inputs.

