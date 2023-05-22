Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,145 in the last 365 days.

Memo – Government Office Closure

MEMORANDUM

DATE:            May 23, 2023

TO:                 All Department and Activity Heads

FROM:          Governor

SUBJECT:     Government Office Closure

Because of the increasing threat of Typhoon Mawar, we anticipate the declaration of Tropical Storm Condition I for the islands of Saipan and Tinian later today. As such, effective 12:30pm, all government offices will be closed until an “All Clear” declaration is announced.  Typhoon Condition II was announced for Rota yesterday and government offices there will remain closed. 

Non-critical government employees are advised to go home, take care of their families, continue to secure their belongings, and finalize preparations for heavy rainfall and increasing wind speeds through the remainder of the week.

The CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM), through the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, will maintain a 24-hour operation, monitor the movement of Typhoon Mawar, and will be issuing bulletins and advisories as they become available.

As emphasized earlier, the movement, speed, and path of Typhoon Mawar is a developing situation,  and we will continue to provide updates on multiple official platforms.

For additional information, visit the following:

Sincerely,

/s/

ARNOLD I. PALACIOS

Governor

You just read:

Memo – Government Office Closure

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more