Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
May 23, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s man-portable anti-armor weapons market forecast, the man-portable anti-armor weapons market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.01 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.45 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global man-portable anti-armor weapons industry is due to an increase in defense budgets. North America region is expected to hold the largest man-portable anti-armor weapons market share. Major man-portable anti-armor weapons companies include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), General Dynamics Corporation, Saab AB.
Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Segments
●By Type: Anti-Aircraft Missiles, Rocket Propelled Grenades, Anti-Tank Rifles, Recoilless Rifle
●By Technology: Guided Weapons, Unguided Weapons
●By Application: Homeland Security, Defense
●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Man-portable anti-armor weapons refer to shoulder-fired military weapons such as missiles, rifles, and grenades. Troops can transfer these anti-armor weapons easily from one site to another in order to destroy enemy battle tanks, planes, and other armoured vehicles. These weapons are highly capable of destroying both static and moving targets.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Man-Portable Anti-Armor Weapons Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
