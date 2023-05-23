Medical Ceramics Market Size, Trends Forecast And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Medical Ceramics Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Medical Ceramics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s medical ceramics market analysis, the medical ceramics market size is predicted to reach $21.90 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.
The growth in the ceramics market is due to rising number of hip & knee replacement procedures. North America region is expected to hold the largest medical ceramics market share. Major players in the market include 3M Company, CeramTec GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc.
Medical Ceramics Market Segments
•By Type: Bionert, Bioactive, Bioresorbable, Piezo Ceramics
•By Ceramics For Medical Application: Dental, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Plastic Surgery, Other Applications
•By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Specialty Centers, Other End Users
•By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The medical ceramics refers to bioceramics that are used in the healthcare industry for a variety of applications, including dental materials and artificial bones and joints. A family of materials called bioceramics is utilized to replace or repair broken bone tissues. Depending on the use, medical ceramics can directly interact with the tissue in the area, either promoting tissue growth or, in the case of bioactive ceramics, triggering fresh tissue regeneration.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Medical Device Markets Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Medical Equipment Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
