AlgoAnalytics announces capital and business alliance with NTT DATA INTELLILINK Corporation of Japan
Both companies will work jointly in advanced technology areasPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AlgoAnalytics Pvt. Ltd, a specialized Data Science company based in Pune, India, has entered into a capital and business alliance with NTT DATA INTELLILINK Corporation (NDIL), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, on May 16th, 2023. This agreement aims to enhance the existing partnership between AlgoAnalytics and NDIL while expanding their efforts in advanced technology domains.
The strategic alliance between the two companies will facilitate the expansion of research and development endeavors in emerging technology fields such as Quantum computing and Large Language Models, in addition to their core Data Science work. This collaboration will enable AlgoAnalytics to expand its customer base on a global scale, while NDIL will benefit from strengthened global delivery capabilities in projects related to emerging technologies.
AlgoAnalytics, established in 2016 by Dr. Aniruddha Pant, focuses on delivering tailor-made AI/ML solutions across various industries. Over the years, AlgoAnalytics has successfully implemented more than 100 AI projects worldwide. The company has maintained a strong association with NDIL for five years, collaborating on more than 50 AI/ML initiatives for the NTT DATA Group.
Speaking about this strategic alliance, AlgoAnalytics CEO Dr. Aniruddha Pant said, “AlgoAnalytics has always worked on the cutting edge of the technology since her inception. We have been pioneers of application of deep learning to diverse areas starting from medical imaging to financial trading. We are especially excited with this partnership with NDIL because of the DNA match and it allows us to continue our explorations in the cutting-edge areas of today such as Quantum Computing, Foundation models in AI and Digital Twins.”
NDIL CEO Dr. Tsuyoshi Kitani said “From the 50 projects for the NTT DATA Group in the past, AlgoAnalytics has shown excellent expertise in general AI and data engineering. In addition to those technology areas, I am excited to be able to provide value to NTT DATA clients with their cutting-edge technology such as Quantum Computing, Large Language Models, and Digital Twin Computing.”
