FenixCommerce saves over 25% in eCommerce Shipping Spend

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FenixCommerce, a leader in eCommerce delivery management, is proud to announce its Multi-Carrier Parcel Rate Simulator (MCPRS) and offering a FREE assessment for any retailer shipping more than 50K packages/month. The simulation engine provides retailers & DTC brands an accurate understanding of their carrier parcel rates, enabling informed decisions about which carrier services to choose for each order, resulting in shipping cost savings while improving the customer delivery experience with accurate delivery dates on PDP, Cart, and Checkout.

A recent assessment for a national apparel and accessory brand revealed 18% cost savings when their shipping history data was analyzed with the Fenix MCPSSE. Fenix carrier selection decisions were used for 34% of total orders, compared to the Brand’s own carrier service selection business rules, achieving an average cost reduction of $2.56 per shipment.

For another national apparel retailer, the ship cost savings amounted to about 25% while ensuring the customers got their packages delivered within the promised delivery date window.

The MCPRS helps retailers compare shipping rates across multiple carrier services, accounting for factors such as package weight, size, destination, and shipping speed to provide accurate and real-time shipping quotes. Using AI/ML algorithms to analyze carrier performance and delivery times, the engine helps retailers choose the most accurate and cost-effective shipping options for each order while maintaining a strong customer experience focus, further explained by 2 DTC brand founders in this short video.

"Shipping spend is one of the biggest expenses for retailers, and our Multi-Carrier Rate Simulator provides a comprehensive view of carrier service options to optimize shipping strategies," said Akhilesh Srivastava, Founder & CEO of FenixCommerce. "We are excited to offer this free assessment to retailers to help them make data-driven decisions and achieve significant cost savings."

The MCPRS is the latest addition to FenixCommerce's suite of eCommerce Delivery optimization solutions, including highly-accurate estimated delivery dates, order routing, and dynamic ship-cost pricing. Sign up and take advantage of this free assessment to see how FenixCommerce can help retailers optimize their shipping strategies and reduce costs.

About

FenixCommerce is the provider of the industry’s most innovative delivery management platform that helps retailers and brands improve their customers' online shopping experience while delivering improved conversion rates and reducing shipping spend.

Contact: sales@fenixcommerce.com