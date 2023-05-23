Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Peanut in Chile Cacahuates Japones

Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks in Tillamook, OR is voluntarily recalling 14,682 packages of Chile Cacahuates Japones, 5oz Value Size, because it may contain undeclared peanut. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Chile Cacahuates Japones was distributed in CA, CO, FL, GA, MD, NJ, NV, OH, OK, OR, TN, TX, and WA and sold in retail convenience stores, grocery stores and online at wernerjerky.comExternal Link Disclaimer & store.wernerjerky.comExternal Link Disclaimer.

The Werner brand Chile Cacahuates Japones are packaged in a soft teal colored plastic pouch with the UPC code 7 09972 80082 2. The product is shelf stable. Best by dates ranging from 20 Feb 2024 to 28 April 2024.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing peanuts was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Customers with a peanut allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 800-459-6420 or QA@wernerjerky.com from 8am-4:30pm PST, Monday-Friday.