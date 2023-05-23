ACTIVE LOGIC SUPPORTS LOCAL HEROES WITH F.I.S.H & SUPER BOWL CHAMPION MARQUEZ VALDES-SCANTLING
Through the generous support of M.V.S and local Kansas City companies, a remarkable fundraising campaign was organized to benefit Friends in Service of Heroes.LEAWOOD, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Active Logic, a leading software development company committed to giving back to the community, held a highly successful charity event at Topgolf to show support for our local troops. The event, which took place on [May 18], brought together community members, business leaders, and military personnel for an evening of fun and philanthropy.
Participants at the event enjoyed an exhilarating golfing experience at Topgolf, Featuring special guest, Super Bowl champion Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Attendees demonstrated their support by competing in a friendly hole-in-one competition, sharing laughter, and building connections, all while contributing to a worthy cause.
The event garnered significant support from local businesses, who generously contributed donations and sponsorships. These contributions enabled Vibrancy21 and Active Logic to host and sponsor a memorable event that not only honored our troops but also raised substantial funds for vital programs and services benefiting military personnel and their families.
About F.I.S.H:
Friends In Service of Heroes (FISH)’s task and purpose is to serve both prior, and current military members and their families. We are committed to advocating for the support and awareness of the sacrifices our Armed Forces have made. This is done through creating ESPRIT DE CORPS through support, events, and activities that build lifelong relationships.
About Active Logic:
Active Logic is a prominent technology company known for its innovative solutions and commitment to community engagement. With a passion for philanthropy, Active Logic actively seeks opportunities to make a positive impact in the areas it serves.
About Vibrancy21:
Vibrancy21 is a vibrant group of marketing experts, event planners and philanthropists who specialize in planning events hosted by professional athletes.
Robert Kehoe
Active Logic
