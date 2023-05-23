Realtime AR introduces DigiLens Inc’s Cutting-Edge ARGO™ Smartglasses to their range

A first look at the ARGO™ Smartglasses.

The innovative tech tool for Enterprise and Industrial-lite Workers.

This never-seen-before waveguide technology will create a major shift in AR/XR wearables as we move towards more socially acceptable wearables in enterprise and industrial lite worker consumer markets” — Mr Dirk Beven, APac COO and Co Founder of Realtime AR

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Realtime AR , a leading AR/XR digitalisation consultant company in Australia and Asia Pacific, is breaking new ground in the industry with their latest partnership. In an exciting collaboration with US Tech company DigiLens Inc ., Realtime AR is set to enhance their existing solutions range with the revolutionary ARGO™ Smartglasses. This cutting-edge product boasts the most efficient waveguides in the market, offering unparalleled scalability and quality at a cost-effective price point. With a sleek and socially-acceptable design, the rugged industrial and enterprise ARGO™ Smart Glasses are set to disrupt the market and transform the way we interact with technology.This all-in-one Qualcomm XR-2 power, 85% transparent, sunlight readable AR glasses is an enterprise/industrial focus built productivity tool to make work more efficient and keep the worker more safe. DigiLens, maker of ARGO, is backed by large investors such as Samsung Electronics, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Diamond Edge Ventures, the strategic investment arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation and Sony Innovation Fund. Since release of their product in late 2022, ARGO™ has been increasing workforce productivity, reducing downtime, and minimising delays through remote collaboration in many industries, including logistics, telecommunications, manufacturing, as well as military and defence; A potential large scale, Australian healthcare project between Realtime AR and DigiLens is also in the works.Mr Dirk Beven, APac COO and Co Founder of Realtime AR believes“This never-seen-before waveguide technology will create a major shift in AR/XR wearables as we move towards more socially acceptable wearables in enterprise and industrial lite worker consumer markets.”Realtime AR has been committed to expanding the AR market in APAC since 2019. The first to partner with tech giant RealWear in APAC, Master Distributors for Moziware Inc and now partnering with DigiLens; As well as providing innovative, connected worker and AR Telehealth platforms such as Hippo.Mr Brian Hamilton, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at DigiLens agrees ARGO™ is truly the next generation of what to expect in Augmented Reality and mobility and encapsulates the next generation of waveguide technology. ARGO™, integrated with DigiLens waveguides, is the first of many products by DigiLens; A company backed by the top investment ecosystem in the space and supported with the most scalable and highest yield manufacturing process at the lowest cost point in the industry.“I am excited to see how ARGO can help raise the tide for all boats and companies in the industrial space. The next generation of mobile computing has arrived.” Mr Hamilton said.Realtime AR, founded in APAC 2019, is your number one digital transformation consulting agency. Melbourne and Singapore based, Realtime AR are leading providers of next-generation AR technology for industrial workers, leveraging the Industrial Metaverse across Australia and South Pacific regions. Their mission is to enhance safety, productivity, and efficiency for workers in the field through the integration of AR technology and software; Bridging the gap between the Industrial Metaverse and physical worlds, providing workers with necessary information and tools to work more effectively and safely in their field. View Realtime AR’s products and services

Take a look at ARGO'S best features here