2023 Vesicular Stomatitis Outbreak Import Restrictions  

As a result of recent detections of Vesicular Stomatitis Virus (VSV) in Southern California in May 2023, the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) will require enhanced import for all susceptible species originating in any county with active VSV cases.   

Effective immediately, horses, cattle, bison, sheep, goats, and swine originating in a county listed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) as being under quarantine for active VSV cases must comply with the following (in addition to all other existing import requirements):  

  • An import permit must be obtained from ODA before movement, including animals moving to an approved livestock market in Oregon.   
  • The animals must be free of clinical signs of vesicular stomatitis on the day of shipment.  
  • The animals must not have originated from premises under quarantine for VSV.  
  • Animals must be accompanied by a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI) issued within 24 hours of movement, which states: “The animals represented on this Certificate of Veterinary Inspection have not originated from premises under quarantine for vesicular stomatitis.”  

Susceptible livestock originating in a county with active VSV cases are not eligible for an exemption from obtaining an import permit when utilizing an electronic CVI.   

More information on Vesicular Stomatitis Virus and the current situation report listing counties under quarantine for active cases of VSV may be found at https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/cattle-disease-information/vesicular-stomatitis-info   

