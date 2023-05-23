California Terahertz Wand Company Distributor Seeing Growing Popularity with Terahertz Wand Devices
A San Diego based terahertz wand company distributor is seeing a growth in terahertz wand sales. The THZ devices units include scaler energy and far infrared.
Terahertz wands continue to grow in popularity and in sales as more people keep talking about them and referring friends to try them. A growing number of retailers are also now selling them.”SAN DIEGO , CALIFORNIA, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Terahertz wands are a new health and wellness technology product that has been growing in popularity of the last twenty four months. GMG Medical in San Diego is seeing a steady rise in monthly sales of these devices. The "THZ Devices" as they are sometimes called include a host of technologies including terahertz frequency, scaler energy, FAR infrared and quartz crystal. These wands as they are called look very much like a hair dryer and through the energy down a tube which is able to penetrate anywhere from eight to ten inches into the body. The devices assist the circulation, detoxification with the heat coming from the device. Here is a list of these various technologies and how they work
What is Far Infrared?
Far-Infrared Therapy involves the use of Far-Infrared Rays (FIR), which are invisible waves of energy that penetrate the surface of the skin to gently elevate the body’s surface temperature and promote body systems’ functions.
(source: https://www.therekoverymd.com/blog/what-are-the-health-benefits-of-far-infrared-rays)
What is Scaler Energy?
Scalar therapy is a form of alternative medicine that uses energy waves or scalar waves for healing and to boost an individual’s mood, stamina, and overall health. The materials that are used in this therapy relate to quantum science and quantum energy. In scalar therapy, electromagnetic fields or EMFs are harnessed for healing as well as stress relief.
(source: https://enhancestudio.com/index.php/scalar-healing-therapy/)
What is Terahertz Frequency?
Terahertz (THz) frequency range (0.1 THz — 3 THz) is the last span within the whole electromagnetic wave spectrum, which has not been technologically and commercially developed. For this reason, in literature the terahertz frequency range is often referred to as a terahertz gap. At the same time it is well known that this frequency range has incredibly fascinating prospects for many applications. THz radiation exhibits three unique properties, which stimulate development of the whole terahertz industry. The major advantage of terahertz waves (of sub-terahertz frequency range 0.1 THz — 0.3 THz) is that many materials which block visible and IR spectra, appear to be transparent in the terahertz region.
(source: https://terasense.com/terahertz-technology/)
What is Quartz Crystal?
Quartz is a hard, crystalline mineral composed of silica (silicon dioxide). The atoms are linked in a continuous framework of SiO4 silicon–oxygen tetrahedra, with each oxygen being shared between two tetrahedra, giving an overall chemical formula of SiO2. Quartz is the second most abundant mineral in Earth's continental crust, behind feldspar.[10]
(source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quartz)
It is the culmination of these various technologies that makes these devices unique. Although there are some technologies with infrared and some technologies with scaler energy there are few if any devices which include a variety of technologies in one unit. The terahertz wands are unique in that way and are also cutting edge with adding the terahertz frequency with the quartz crystal. The fact that they are small and easy to use also makes them popular with users.
As more and more people learn about the terahertz wand wands and its potential benefits so to do the number of people making purchases. The devices are gaining popularity from word of mouth referrals and postings on social media. The terahertz wands have been produced for about ten years but have only made their way into the United States over the last 24 months. As word of these continues to circulate the number of companies and distributors is also increasing. "We are seeing a growing number of wellness centers, chiropractors, Integrative medical clinics, health spas and families buying these and distributing them to clients and friends" said USA Med Bed spokesperson Sean Callahan. "The number of sales for these devices continues to grow and at least twenty percent of our sales are from referrals", he finished.
For anyone in California, Nevada or Arizona looking to purchase a terahertz wand GMG Medical can ship from their San Diego California location. They ship wands all over the United States from locations also in Cincinnati Ohio and Richmond Virginia. For more information on terahertz wands, terahertz wand technology and the benefits of terahertz wands visit https://terahertzwands.com or contact GMG Medical at 858-922-6862. Terahertz wands are not classified as medical devices and should never be substituted for getting professional medical advice from a health professional.
