Country/Region From: Armenia

Industry: Retail/Wholesale

Verona Quartz Inc. is a family-owned supplier of quartz stones with deep roots in California and Armenia. Founded 30 years ago by an Armenian immigrant to the San Fernando Valley, its products are used by commercial clients, architects, interior designers, and stone masonry contractors due to their quality and environmental certifications.

The company is headquartered in Los Angeles and has a design and engineering center in North Hollywood, a research and development site in Sylmar, and a distribution center in Sun Valley. In addition to California’s beautiful weather and large customer base, Verona continues to grow in the state because the business’ core values are aligned with California priorities on climate and labor. In order to mitigate negative environmental impacts, Verona enforces strict cuts on air pollution and gas emissions and uses renewable energy at all its locations. They also prioritize the success and well-being of all their workers. From California, they have been able to successfully grow their market presence throughout the United States.

Find them online at: veronaquartz.com

Publish Date: May 22, 2023