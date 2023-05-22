When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 22, 2023 FDA Publish Date: May 22, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Snack Food Item

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Soy, Walnuts, and Wheat Company Name: DIBE LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description TETAS MIREYA SABOR NUTELLA, TODDY, FERRERO, GALLETA MARIA & GALLETA OREO

Company Announcement

DIBE LLC. of MIAMI, FL, is recalling its 6 ounces packages of "TETAS MIREYA SABOR NUTELLA, TODDY, FERRERO, GALLETA MARIA & GALLETA OREO " food popsicles because they may contain undeclared allergens:

TETAS MIREYA SABOR NUTELLA: undeclared soy

TETAS MIREYA SABOR TODDY: undeclared soy

TETAS MIREYA SABOR FERRERO: undeclared soy and walnuts TETAS MIREYA

SABOR GALLETA OREO: undeclared soy and wheat TETAS MIREYA SABOR

GALLETA MARIA: undeclared soy and wheat

People who have allergies to the mentioned allergens run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled "TETAS MIREYA SABOR NUTELLA, TODDY, FERRERO, GALLETA MARIA & GALLETA OREO " were distributed within the Florida State in retail stores including the chain Sedanos Supermarket

The product comes in 6 ounce, clear plastic package marked on the top and with an expiration date of 10/31/2023 stamped on the top of the packing

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered by an Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services supervisor at one retail store called Pastelitos Chips in Orlando, Fl. that the soy, wheat, and walnut-containing products were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of soy, wheat, and/or walnuts. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

Production of the product has been suspended until Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased 6 ounce packages of "TETAS MIREYA SABOR NUTELLA, TODDY, FERRERO, GALLETA MARIA & GALLETA OREO " are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 786-451-6165 Eastern time from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.