Solomon Islands seek stronger and deeper partnership with India.

Solomon Islands is seeking a stronger and deeper partnership with India as the former invests to establish diplomatic presence in New Delhi with Prime Minister Sogavare saying……….“We are confident we can enhance relations with India.”

This intention was announced by Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP during the 3rd ‘Forum For India-Pacific Islands Cooperation’ co-chaired by Prime Minister of India, Honourable Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea Honourable James Marape underway in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea today.

Prime Minister Sogavare said, the world has drastically changed since the SI-India diplomatic relations was forged 36 years ago and the development gaps of the region and Solomon Islands has widened.

“We seek a stronger and deeper partnership with India. We belong to the same Asia and Pacific Region. The opportunities India has to offer as the sixth largest economy and the largest democracy under South-South cooperation will convert Solomon Islands and region’s development potentials into prosperity,” stated Prime Minister Sogavare.

A stronger and deeper partnership allows Solomon Islands and the region to build….“concrete transformative people centered economic cooperation.”

The Prime Minister also announced that Solomon Islands has completed processes towards membership of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) with submission of the signed Framework Agreement and Instrument of Ratification completed last week.

He adds, the government he leads is exploring India’s concessional line of Credit of USD 150 million available to PSIDS in addressing the country’s infrastructure deficit and build more transformative renewable energy projects to mitigate against climate change.

Prime Minister Sogavare further used the summit to officially acknowledge India’s bilateral support to Solomon Islands National University- the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Information Technology and strengthening the country’s premier University, SINU’s School of Forestry and for providing teaching experts, creating a knowledge based society.

Bridging the digital divide is a Government priority, in anticipation of the digital economy.

Further, Prime Minister Sogavare is pleased to note India’s commitment under the India Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme. The program has massive benefit for Solomon Islands.

Solomon Islands and India hope to soon conclude a cooperation that will facilitate linkage with Indian Health facilities, pharmaceutical supplies that will economically boost our Health system nationwide, announced the Prime Minister.

On the Pacific Games, with India’s support, Solomon Islands looks forward to a successful regional sports feast.

Multilaterally Solomon Islands continue to work with India in reforming the UN Security Council to seek a more democratic and expanded Council with equitable geographical representation and a SIDS seat.

Solomon Islands also appreciates support which saw the allocation of an additional 3 years to prepare for its Smooth Transition Strategy to ensure our LDC graduation is sustainable, irreversible and resilient, Prime Minister Sogavare told the FIPIC summit.

The FIPIC is a multinational grouping developed in 2014 for cooperation between India and 14 Pacific Islands nations namely Solomon Islands, Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Samoa, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

-PM Press Sec