SI- PNG reaffirm Bilateral Cooperation.

Prime Minister, Honourable Manasseh Sogavare MP, has squeezed in a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, the Honourable James Marape in the margins of the One day Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and the US-Secretary of State meeting in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

Bilateral discussions covered areas on: SI-PNG security, Policing, the 2023 South Pacific Games, High Education, Trade, Cultural Exchanges/People-to-people interactions, among others.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister, Hon Jame Marape & Solomon Islands Prime Minister, Hon. Manasseh Sogavare Bilateral

On the Development Cooperation front, PM Marape is assured of Solomon Islands continued support in strengthening the SI-PNG cooperation on mutual interests and priorities; particularly in encouraging socio-economic development, maintaining law and order, peace and security for SI citizens.

Prime Minister Sogavare said, “Solomon Islands awaits the finalisation of the revised border arrangements frameworks with PNG along the SI/PNG border.”

Prime Minister Sogavare further conveyed deep appreciation for PNG’s ongoing support on security cooperation to Solomon Islands…..”The signing of the agreement on policing deployment signifies PNG and Solomon Islands continuous engagement and commitment to enhance cooperation and coordination to maintain peaceful co-existence, law and order for our people.”

Solomon Islands is grateful to Papua New Guinea for responding to its call for assistance during the November 2021 riots and for the past three policing deployments.

PM Sogavare highly appreciates PNG for funding the new Solomon Islands Football Federation Headquarter and support towards the 2023 Pacific Games.

SIG is thankful to the PNG Government’s commitment to provide scholarships for Solomon Islanders at tertiary level…. “Solomon Islands values the opportunity to build skills and capacity for our students, and in turn contribute to the country’s human resource development.”

The establishment of a SI-PNG Business Council to enhance trade and investment opportunities between the two countries has the unanimous support of both Melanesian power houses.

The strong blood ties and cultural/traditional links between people along the border of both countries was emphasised. It is in the best interest of both nations that these cultural/traditional connections are maintained, through respect and peaceful co-existence of the laws governing both countries.

-PM Press Sec