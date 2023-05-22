MoU signed between RSIPF and OAG

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) and the Solomon Island Office of the Auditor General (OAG) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Office of the Auditor-General in Honiara on Friday May 19 2023.

The MoU sets out areas of cooperation including manners of referrals, follow ups,

sharing of information and sharing of resources between the Auditor-General, Mr David Dennis, and the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mostyn Mangau.

A group photo after the MoU signing (Photo supplied: RSIPF)

Signing this MoU will formalise a mutual commitment to more effective collaboration in respective roles in the detection, investigation and prosecution of

corruption, crime and misconduct.

Auditor General David Dennis said, “This agreement provides a simple framework that both my office and the RSIPF can collaborate in addressing areas that require further investigation.

“As my office mandate is only for auditing public accounts, we rely on other agencies to engage in our public reports to hold relevant stakeholders to account for serious matters including corruption, crime and misconduct,” said Mr Dennis.

“I am grateful that the RSIPF is the first agency to be willing to sign an MoU with my office which will pave the way for stronger future collaboration,” he said.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Mostyn Mangau and Auditor General, Mr David Dennis signing of the MoU (Photo supplied: OAG)

The MoU formalises a process for the OAG to refer to the RSIPF any matters found in audits and other work which may indicate corruption, crime or misconduct.

The MoU also provides for the OAG to pass on any information it has regarding those matters that may assist the RSIPF in any investigation of interest to them.

This process includes measures to ensure confidentiality and a process where a clear trail of the information being passed to the RSIPF is maintained.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr Mostyn Mangau said, “I am happy to sign the MoU with OAG and hope that this MoU will provide a good framework for more effective future collaboration between our two agencies. This is another milestone for both agencies to sign this MoU for sharing of information.

”Commissioner Mangau said: “With the signing of the MoU, my office also welcomed the first referral from the OAG. Now my officers will start investigating the case and when satisfied then will bring those matters before the court.

“OAG and RSIPF acknowledge the kind assistance and support of the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) through the Vaka Pacific Project (Accountable Public Finances to Serve Pacific People), funded by the European Union, and Transparency Accountability Project (TAP), funded by the Government of Japan and Solomon Islands.

