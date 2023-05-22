Election Campaign Blackout Midnight Monday 22nd May 2023

Candidates, contestants, and supporters contesting this West Kwara’ae by-election coming 24th May are reminded that there should not be any form of campaign activity happening from 12 O’clock midnight Monday 22nd May right up to polling day.

This means campaign materials such as candidate posters, t-shirts and anything bearing the name or symbol of the candidate should not be on display or visible in our communities including slogan promoting a candidate or a party in which a candidate represent must also be pulled or taken down.

Campaigning outside this blackout period is an electoral offense with a fine of $20,000 and a maximum of 2 years imprisonment and or both.

SIEO PRESS