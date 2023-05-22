Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Goes to Seattle

HONOLULU, HI – Governor Josh Green, M.D. will travel to Seattle from Sunday afternoon on May 21 through Tuesday afternoon on May 23 to meet with government officials and others who are working to solve homeless, housing, and healthcare issues in Washington state. U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness Senior Regional Advisor Katy Miller will also be a part of the meetings.

Gov. Green is scheduled to return to Honolulu on Wednesday, May 24. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting governor while Gov. Green is out-of-state.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Mia Noguchi

Deputy Director of Communications

Officer of the Governor

Email: [email protected]

Phone (808) 586-0080

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-0120