Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,514 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,097 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Goes to Seattle

HONOLULU, HI – Governor Josh Green, M.D. will travel to Seattle from Sunday afternoon on May 21 through Tuesday afternoon on May 23 to meet with government officials and others who are working to solve homeless, housing, and healthcare issues in Washington state. U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness Senior Regional Advisor Katy Miller will also be a part of the meetings.

 

Gov. Green is scheduled to return to Honolulu on Wednesday, May 24. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting governor while Gov. Green is out-of-state.  

 

# # # 

   

Media Contacts:

Mia Noguchi

Deputy Director of Communications

Officer of the Governor

Email: [email protected]

Phone (808) 586-0080

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 586-0120

You just read:

Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Goes to Seattle

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more