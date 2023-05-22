Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Gov. Green lowers flag to honor Sam Slom

HONOLULU, HI – Governor Josh Green, M.D. has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, effective immediately, until sunset on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

This action is taken to honor the late State Senator Sam Slom, longtime state legislator, who died Sunday following an illness.

“Sam dedicated some 20 years to representing East Honolulu and was a vocal member of the Republican Party and a longtime strong voice for small business,” said Governor Green. “Sam was a good friend.”

Slom was 81 years old; funeral arrangements are pending.

