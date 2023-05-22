CARICON 2023 TO BRING GLOBAL LEADERS TOGETHER AT 3-DAY EVENT, IN CELEBRATION OF CARIBBEAN AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH
This is a great opportunity for emerging and established writers to share their stories, ideas, and experiences and to inspire the next generation of Caribbean voices.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual international literary event CARICON, in partnership with The FUNtastic Book Fair, will host a three-day conference at the University of Southern California (USC) on June 2-4, setting the stage for the start of Caribbean American Heritage Month. Presented by the grassroots non-profit organization Jamaica Cultural Alliance, CARICON 2023 will unite global scholars, writers, and literary enthusiasts to explore the rich history and notable contributions of Caribbean literature and culture.
Themed "The Future is Now,” CARICON 2023 will provide extensive educational programming, keynote speakers, workshops, panel discussions with top leaders, a book expo, live entertainment, and special performances aligned with the multifaceted dimensions of Caribbean heritage. By day, attendees will enjoy a full day of curated programming and an evening of special guest performances by top artists such as KG Superstar.
International storyteller Dr. Amina Blackwood Meeks will kick off the weekend presenting to students at Marcus Garvey Elementary on June 2, 2023. Nestled in South Los Angeles, the school was named after Jamaica’s first National Hero and Pan-Africanist, Marcus Garvey.
We are thrilled to be back on the ground and to bring CARICON to the campus of USC," said the conference Director, V. Steve Russell. "This is a great opportunity for emerging and established writers to share their stories, ideas, and experiences and to inspire the next generation of Caribbean voices."
Free and open for all to enjoy, CARICON 2023 seeks to disrupt the narrative and bring all communities together for a dialogue that encourages the acquisition of cultural knowledge directly from the source.
To RSVP and/or to learn more about CARICON 2023, please visit www.cari-con.org.
