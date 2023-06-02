Local Manufacturer Gifts a Medical Massage Chair to Relieve Stress for 911 Emergency Workers in Arlington Texas.

Made in the USA Luraco Gifted to City of Arlington's 911 Emergency Workers Luraco Gifted to US Military

Luraco Technologies gifts a medical massage chair to relieve the stress of 911 dispatch workers for the fire, police, and emergency rescue departments.

The people that put their lives on the line for us every day should be appreciated, this is our way of showing our appreciation for the sacrifices they make on our behalf.” — Dr. Kevin Le, Ph. D.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In Arlington Texas Luraco Technologies today announces the gifting of a Medical Massage Chair to the Emergency Dispatch Center through their Care Chair program. The dispatch center is the headquarters of the Arlington Police, Fire Fighters, First Responders, and Paramedics.

These 911 operators handle all the calls for emergencies in the city of Arlington. Needless to say, this position requires that they function effectively under extreme levels of stress. When Luraco offered to gift a Care Chair to the city of Arlington, Fire Chief Don Crowson recommended the 911 dispatch center as the ideal location for the chair.

This Care Chair shall provide relief and revitalization for the emergency workers of the city. Luraco is the only American manufacturer of massage chairs in the world and the only massage chair that is certified by the Underwriters Laboratory for safety. The goal of the Care Chair program is to show those who care for our safety that we truly care about their wellbeing.

Dr. Kevin Le, Ph. D. is the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Luraco Technologies. Luraco holds over 40 U.S Design and Utility Patents and has served as a Technology Research Provider for many United States Military Programs. This company epitomizes American ingenuity and provides jobs for American workers.

Medical Massage Chairs are recognized as a therapeutic form of alternative medicine, providing relief to many of our hurting citizens. This is the only massage chair in the world that has been scientifically proven to produce significant health benefits for its users.

Luraco Medical Massage Chairs hold exclusive industry recognition in the following areas:

· The Only Massage Chairs in the World that are Manufactured in the United States of America.

· The Only Massage Chairs in the World that Hold Underwriters Laboratory Certification.

· The Only Massage Chairs in the World that are scientifically proven to produce health benefits.

· The Most Advanced Massage Chairs with Seven U.S. Patented Inventions.

If you would like to receive or sponsor a Care Chair, please contact us. To learn more about our Care Chair Program, go to https://carechair.org.

About Luraco: Luraco has been in business since 2005 and is located at 1132 107th St, Arlington Texas 76011. Luraco has received numerous awards for its innovative engineering and leading-edge technologies. "Luraco truly represents American ingenuity at its finest," says Robert Nelson, the manufacturer's representative and creator of the Care Chair Program.

