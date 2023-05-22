Executive Plastic Surgery Recognizes International Day of Action for Women’s Health

Dr. Shaher Khan M.D. double board certified plastic surgeon, en-bloc explant specialist and breast implant illness advocate of Executive Plastic Surgery in Novi, Michigan Executive Plastic Surgery located at 26850 Providence Parkway #125 Novi, MI 48374-1253. Dr. Shaher Khan M.D. double board certified plastic surgeon, explant specialist and breast implant illness advocate of Executive Plastic Surgery in Novi, Michigan

Dr. Shaher Khan Advocates for Breast Implant Illness Awareness

Women have the right to make informed decisions about their health, and it is our responsibility as plastic surgeons to inform them of the risks associated with breast implants.” — Dr. Shaher Khan M.D.

NOVI, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michigan-based double board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Shaher Khan, MD, founder of Executive Plastic Surgery, is urging women to educate themselves about the risks associated with breast implants on this year’s International Day of Action for Women’s Health, observed on May 28.

“I have seen firsthand the devastating impact that Breast Implant Illness can have on a woman’s life,” said Dr. Khan. “I refuse to perform breast augmentations, as I believe that plastic surgeons who perform this surgery cannot be true advocates for Breast Implant Illness (BII) sufferers. It is our responsibility as plastic surgeons to inform our patients of the risks associated with breast implants and offer safe and effective alternatives.”

Despite warnings from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and manufacturer black box labels about the risks associated with breast implants, thousands of American women elect to have breast augmentations every year. According to The Aesthetic Society, in 2021, 365,000 breast augmentation procedures were performed in the United States. In that same year, the study shows that the number of women who had their implants removed and not replaced increased by 47% to 71,000 explants compared to the year prior.

Dr. Khan has only performed one breast augmentation to attain his double board certification in plastic and reconstructive surgery and general surgery. He has performed over a thousand explant surgeries and believes that women have a right to know the risks associated with breast implants and should have the option to make informed decisions about their health. He has been a strong advocate for BII survivors.

“Women have the right to make informed decisions about their health, and it is our responsibility as plastic surgeons to inform them of the risks associated with breast implants,” said Dr. Khan.

In a 2021 study out of Utah published in the National Library of Medicine 97% of the participants reported that implants negatively affected their health. Brain fog (95%), fatigue (92%), joint pain (80%), and hair loss (74%) were the top 4 most common symptoms reported.

Dr. Khan says in most of these patients; the symptoms are either completely resolved or greatly reduced when the breast implants are removed. He has perfected the Khan Procedure, which he uses on every patient. The procedure involves the en-bloc capsulectomy method, which means that the entire implant and capsule are removed as one unit resulting in 100% capsulectomy. This ensures that 100% of the capsule and implant are removed 100% of the time, with 0% of the capsule left on the chest wall. Dr. Khan also sends 100% of capsules and cultures to pathology and microbiology to rule out cancer and bacterial/fungal infections.

In his ongoing effort to raise awareness about the dangers associated with breast implants, Dr. Khan has been featured in various media outlets, including NPR’s Culture Shift in Detroit, Fox10 Phoenix, and Healio. He has also launched a new podcast, “The Silent Danger of Breast Implant Illness: Symptoms, Risks, and Treatment Options,” which provides valuable information to those suffering from BII.

In recognition of the International Day of Action for Women's Health, Dr. Khan encourages women to prioritize their health and safety when considering breast implants. Women experiencing symptoms of Breast Implant Illness or concerned about their breast implants' safety are encouraged to schedule a consultation with Dr. Khan to discuss their options.

ABOUT EXECUTIVE PLASTIC SURGERY

Dr. Shaher Khan is a Michigan-based plastic surgeon specializing in the en-bloc removal of breast implants. He advocates extensively against the use of implants due to the health risks associated with implants. He is certified by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and provides a variety of reconstructive surgeries in his practice. In May 2023, Dr. Khan was inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry and received the 2023 Healthcare Impact Award from Medical Marketing Whiz and TopDocs. Learn more at ExecutivePlasticSurgeon.com

Breast Implant Illness Advocate and Explant Surgeon Dr. Shaher Khan of Executive Plastic Surgery in Novi, Michigan