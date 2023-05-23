4th FemAging Fast Pitch Competition looking for the next opportunity in the $600 Billion Gap in Women’s Health

Denise Pines, founder of WisePause Wellness

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Women aged 40-plus have limited health care options available to them due to the lack of research and investment in aging women's health. With the onset of hormonal changes brought on by perimenopause and menopause, many doctors and OB/GYNs are either unprepared to discuss solutions or attribute health challenges as a part of “growing older,” according to AARP.Many women feel they have limited options for their wellness. However, innovators are creating solutions. The FemAgingProject in collaboration with Keiretsu Forum SoCal hosts the virtual event — The FemAging Era Fast Pitch Competition in an effort to advance women’s healthtech innovation and investment for solutions designed for women ages 40-plus. Finalists pitching on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 12p.m. EST include Amira Health, Luna Nectar, MenoWell, Moremme, OCON Therapeutics, Vigeo Orthopedics.“The FemAging Project has been a leader in helping the industry understand this market and growing innovations. The needs of women aged 40 – 65 and above are significant, and they are quite concerned about their health” said Denise Pines, Co-Founder of the FemAging Project. “The medical community has underemphasized the importance of hormonal and menopause symptoms and failed to engage in sufficient research to understand how they can be remedied. We created the FemAging Era pitch competition to bring awareness to the issues surrounding women during this phase of their lives and accelerate innovations that address these disparities.”The event highlights recent data from FemAging HealthTech Report 2023 including:- 58% of respondents have significant or very high concerns about their ability to remain active, healthy, and independent as they age.- Women of Color ages 40-65 have unique health and wellness needs and sometimes respond differently to menopausal symptoms — regardless of severity.- Older women are technology-adoption trend-setters in some areas. 41% of women ages 40-65 use voice-enabled solutions (such as Alexa/Siri), 30% utilize “smart home” technologies (i.e., thermostats and appliances) and 8% report using digital/cryptocurrencies.The FemAging Pitch Competition is where innovators present their health and wellness solutions for women aged 40-plus. Participants could win $10,000 in cash and additional prizes, including a virtual one on one meeting with a potential investor, one-year free participation with Keiretsu Forum SoCal and other professional services.The pitch competition is free and open to all U.S. based and global companies serving the health and wellness needs of women ages 40-plus.“The opportunity for growth in the FemAging market is explosive, and Keiretsu is interested in identifying innovations in this area,” adds Connie Harrell, Regional President, Keiretsu Forum SoCal. “We’re excited to partner with the FemAging Project to help launch much needed products and services to this business sector.”To register and apply for FemAging Era and Fast Pitch Competition please visit https://www.femaging.com/femagingera/ # # #Editor’s Note: Denise Pines and Fard Johnmar, co-founder of the FemAging Project, are available for interviews. Please contact Ginger Campbell at 323.933.4155/213.760.7414 (cell) or ginger@snap-productions.com for more information.About The FemAging ProjectThe FemAgingProject provides health and tech industry leaders and investors with research and education that helps drive global innovation focused on the health and wellness needs of women ages 40+. Learn more about the Project at www.femaging.com About Keiretsu Forum Southern CaliforniaKeiretsu Forum Southern California is a region within a global investment community of accredited private equity angel investors, venture capitalists, business leaders, serial entrepreneurs, universities, and corporate/institutional investors. www.k4socal.com Keiretsu Forum is a worldwide network of capital, resources and deal flow with 64 chapters. Keiretsu Forum members invest in high-quality, diverse investment opportunities. Since Keiretsu Forum’s founding in 2000, its members have invested more than $1 billion in companies from a myriad of industries, including software, telecommunications, health/life sciences, biotech, real estate, mobile applications, Internet, consumer products and other high growth areas.

