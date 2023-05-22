Submit Release
A.I. Archives Is Making It Possible For Students & Researchers To Accurately Cite ChatGPT and Bard

Aiarchives.org is a groundbreaking solution for citing AI-generated information, ensuring the integrity and retrievability of ChatGPT conversations.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at A.I. Archives is thrilled to announce the launch of aiarchives.org, an innovative and groundbreaking platform developed by engineers from Microsoft, Kun Cao and Ali Ajam. This innovative solution addresses a vital requirement in the modern information driven society: providing a reliable method for citing AI-generated content within academic environments. Cao and Ajam are leading the way in shaping the future of academic research and integrity in the era of artificial intelligence.

As the use of AI tools such as ChatGPT or Bard becomes more prevalent among students and researchers, new challenges have emerged in the academic field. The non-deterministic nature of AI models poses a significant obstacle to traditional citation methods. These models generate unique responses even when given the same prompt, making it impossible for readers to retrieve the exact information cited by the author. This undermines the fundamental purpose of a citation, which is to provide a reliable and retrievable source. The American Psychological Association (APA) has also recognized this issue, stating that current citation methods for AI-generated information are non-retrievable.

Acknowledging this issue, Kun Cao and Ali Ajam have dedicated their weekends to the development of A.I. Archives, a novel solution that captures and stores ChatGPT conversations through a unique URL. This URL can then be used as a citation, ensuring that the precise conversation can be accessed by anyone who possesses the link. The contents of the conversation is locked at the point of citation, maintaining its integrity even as generative models evolve.

A.I. Archives brings transparency to the usage of AI in research by making AI conversations accessible. This empowers students and scholars to cite AI-generated content with confidence, knowing that the exact information referenced in their work can be easily retrieved. This development aligns with the broader movement towards open-access information in the academic community, promoting greater transparency and accountability.

As the world becomes increasingly reliant on AI for information generation, A.I. Archives is a step forward in addressing the challenges that come with this technology's use in academia. It not only ensures the reliability of citations but also fosters a culture of transparency and accessibility in the research community.

For more information about aiarchives.org and its groundbreaking citation solution, please visit. https://aiarchives.org
Watch “Cite ChatGPT and Bard with A.I. Archives” on YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kDz0hCMaGmc

