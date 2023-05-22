“The Bear” Editor Joanna Naugle, Joins Manhattan Edit Workshop as Artist in Residence

MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Art of Editing Workshop Starts Online or In Person June 19th

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop) is thrilled to announce that Editor Joanna Naugle will be the Artist in Residence for the upcoming June 19th Six Week Intensive Workshop. MEWShop is a leading online digital-training destination for post-production specialists and content creators. As the Artist in Residence, Joanna will have the opportunity to collaborate with the Six Week Students, sharing her experiences and insights from the edit suite. She will also discuss her own journey as an Editor and provide valuable feedback on the students' edited pieces, while screening their work. Joanna's presence will undoubtedly enhance the learning experience and provide valuable industry knowledge to the participants.

Joanna Naugle is an NYU graduate who has edited various films, comedy specials, and television shows including “Big Mouth” (Netflix), “2 Dope Queens” (HBO), “Some Good News” (YouTube), “Human Resources” (Netflix) and all three seasons of “Ramy” (Hulu). She also cut both seasons of “The Bear” (FX) and won an ACE Eddie Award for her work on the pilot. She recently edited the film “Molli and Max in the Future”, a romantic comedy set in outer space that premiered at SXSW. Joanna co-owns SENIOR POST, an award-winning post house located in Brooklyn, and is also a huge fan of flea markets, banana bread, and overly complicated board games.

MEWShop's highly anticipated Six Week Intensive Workshop will be commencing on June 19, 2023, and will be taught live both online and in person. The classes will take place from Monday to Friday, starting at 10 AM ET and concluding at 5 PM ET. If you're interested in participating or learning more about the workshop, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/6-week-overview for registration and detailed information.

For those who prefer online learning, MEWShop offers an online version of the Six Week Intensive Workshop. To find out more about this option and its requirements, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/six-week-intensive-online.

This upcoming workshop will feature Joanna Naugle as the Artist in Residence. Joanna's notable work on the acclaimed series "The Bear" will provide students with an incredible opportunity to learn from her firsthand experiences. Her editing techniques, which combine innovative approaches like long takes and fast cutting, have pushed the boundaries of tone and pace in the show.

To take advantage of MEWShop's early bird pricing, make sure to register before June 1st. Don't miss this chance to enhance your editing skills and gain valuable industry knowledge at MEWShop's Six Week Intensive Workshop.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop: The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, After Effects and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers all of this in one comprehensive six-week course, the training that aspiring post-production professionals need in each of these editing applications, taught by certified instructors.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class and discuss with instructors about interview strategies and job applications, as well as how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

Also included in the Six Week Intensive is the option to gain your Avid Certification. Avid certification provides tangible benefits including:

• Industry recognition of proven expertise in Avid Media Composer.

• Career advancement with measurable value to employers.

• Differentiate yourself with certification-specific badges and digital credentials that can be easily managed and shared in LinkedIn and other social media, added to your personal marketing materials, and includes a printable certificate of achievement.

We will help you prepare for the Avid Certification exam with a class prep session. By passing the exam, you’ll earn the coveted title of Avid Certified Specialist and gain a valuable edge in the job market.

The Six Week Intensive will run both online and in person Monday - Friday from 10am EST - 5pm EST with an hour lunch.

In person students will be provided with an iMac workstation to use during class time. The workstation comes preloaded with programs and media for the course.

Online students will be provided with class media and projects prior to class start date. Lessons, screenings, and discussions will take place via Zoom. Students will need to obtain an Avid license from Avid or have or obtain an Adobe Premiere Pro license for the duration of the class. These can be purchased separately, or Manhattan Edit Workshop can direct students to free or temporary options. Please make sure that your home computer specs are up to standard to handle these applications prior to taking the workshop. Manhattan Edit Workshop administration will do a trial run the week before the class begins with each student to verify that everything is working. For additional questions on online training, please contact jason@mewshop.com.



**Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.



