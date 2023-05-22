Fusion Fuel Announces First Quarter 2023 Webcast Date

/EIN News/ -- SABUGO, Portugal, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green plc (NASDAQ: HTOO) announced today that it will be hosting a live conference call and webcast on Monday, June 5, 2023, to discuss first quarter financial results and operational highlights for the green hydrogen solutions company.



Agenda for the Call

Q1/2023 Highlights & Financial Review

Market and Commercial Update

2023 Targets and Revenue Guidance

Management Q&A

Join the webcast:

Date: June 5, 2023

Time: 10:00am ET

Participant Dial-In: +1 (312) 248-9348 Participant ID: 630468 Participant Passcode: 7684

Webcast registration page: https://www.bigmarker.com/izigo/Q1-2023-Update-Fusion-Fuel

The webcast may also be accessed through the Events page on the Fusion Fuel website (https://www.fusion-fuel.eu). A playback will be available for replay online for a period following the call.

About Fusion Fuel Green plc

Fusion Fuel is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector committed to accelerating the energy transition through the development of disruptive, clean hydrogen solutions. Fusion Fuel’s patented miniaturized Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzer, the HEVO, and building-block approach to green hydrogen production, unlock unprecedented modularity and flexibility in the design and deployment of cost-competitive, decentralized green hydrogen solutions. Its business lines include the sale of its electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen production, the development of turnkey hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements. For more information, please visit https://www.fusion-fuel.eu

Investor Relations Contact

Ben Schwarz

ir@fusion-fuel.eu