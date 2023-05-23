Cabo Platinum Adds Exciting New Casa Carino to its Luxury Portfolio

Aerial image of Casa Carino Living / Dining in Casa Carino Casa Carino in Querencia front entrance

Located within the gates of Querencia, Casa Carino is the newest villa added to the Cabo Platinum Luxury Villa Portfolio

SAN JOSE DEL CABO, BCS, MEXICO, May 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Cabo Platinum , a luxury short-term villa rental company in Los Cabos, Mexico, is proud to announce the addition of a new villa to its portfolio. With a mission to provide the best vacation experience for guests, the company is proud to present the villas that help make this possible. Casa Carino is located within Querencia, a guard-gated community that offers acres of grass, mountain biking trails and easy access to a surf-friendly beach.Casa Carino is a stunning, four-bedroom villa (with a bonus fifth room) that can sleep up to 14 people. The villa features a private pool, outdoor kitchen and dining area, and a spacious terrace with breathtaking views of the Sea of Cortez. Inside, the villa boasts a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, a living room that is impeccably appointed, and a master bedroom with a stunning Sea of Cortez view. One bedroom is a bunk room and has 4 queen beds, that keep easily sleep 8 children.An outdoor pool and hot tub are prevalent amongst the fireplace and BBQ. External to the property, the villa is surrounded by acres of green grass and a soccer-golf course that is perfect for active families. It is located in a quiet area of the community and sits at the end of a cul-de-sac.Located in a strategic part of Los Cabos, Querencia is also a golf-cart (included with rental) ride away from Acapulcito, a well-known surf beach. The property is easily accessible to downtown arts district, the San Jose marina and about 15 minutes from the SJD International Airport. Visitors can also easily access shopping and a plethora of restaurants in nearby Palmilla.Cabo Platinum is committed to providing guests with the highest level of service during their Cabo vacation. With the addition of Casa Carino, the Cabo Platinum team continues to maintain their commitment of providing the best villas in the best areas. Visitors can arrange services with their Cabo Platinum concierge. A vacation in Casa Carino will be complete with a chef, butler, in-villa masseuse and any other accoutrement that will make the villa experience more enjoyable.For more information about Cabo Platinum and its villas, please visit www.caboplatinum.com

Sneak Peek of Casa Carino in Querencia Los Cabos