Puretalk.ai announces Voice Cloning for Multilingual TTS

English Voice Clones Speak 15 Languages

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Puretalk.ai announced the immediate availability of its patent pending Voice Cloning for TTS+® in fifteen languages: English, Mandarin, German, Swahili, Masai, Polish, Spanish, French Canadian, Italian, Hebrew, Armenian, Arabic, French, Portuguese, and Hindi.

In an Internet first, the Puretalk.ai English voice clone is fed text in any of the supported languages, and, using Puretalk proprietary generative AI technology, the English cloned voice can voice the text with almost perfect accent and emotion in the supported language. Early users will be audio book publishers and movie studios, where foreign releases will no longer require foreign speaking actors. A voice clone of the lead actors will be able to render all of their parts in the foreign language.

“We’re doing 15 languages with one engine and one language model” said Evan Sirlin, CEO and Co-Founder of Puretalk.ai. “This is a knock-out product and we’re the first to release it.”

Not just Voice Cloning:
In addition to Multi-Lingual Voice Cloning, Puretalk also created TTS+® for Reading, TTS+® for Conversations, and its RUTH® natural language understanding GPT Generative AI technology.

For More Information on Puretalk.ai
Puretalk.ai offers a contextually aware set of voice cloning and natural language understanding tools, and full end to end Omnichannel Voice AI Solutions. Puretalk.ai brings new possibilities to developers, enterprises, and integrators. Whether a company needs a humanized voice for audiobooks, podcasts, contact-centers, improving conversational workflows, or building conversational-Al applications, the Puretalk.ai platform brings a new level of Humanizing AI® to human communications. We are the Voice of AI®. Contact info@puretalk.ai or evan@puretalk.ai

