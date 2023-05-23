2nd Annual Black Travel Expo Assembles Travel Consumers, Industry Leaders, Expats, And Creators In Atlanta
For the second year, the Black Travel Expo (BTE) is hosting its annual conference to bring together travel consumers and industry leaders.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year, the Black Travel Expo (BTE) is hosting its annual conference to bring together travel consumers and some of the best and brightest Black travel professionals and enthusiasts. BTE is excited to host its 2-day conference in the city of Atlanta on June 9-11, 2023. The expo will be held at The Gathering Spot Atlanta located at 384 Northyards Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313.
BTE is making it easier for people of color to learn more about the travel industry, plan their next vacation, find out who’s who in the travel industry, and meet travel leaders and influencers.
Initially motivated by the game-changing Black Travel Alliance (BTA) and MMGY Global report on Black U.S. leisure travel, the Black Travel Expo’s founder and CEO Maurice Foley took action to fill an obvious need for a travel event curated for and catered towards people of color. With spending among Black travelers reaching a remarkable $109.4 billion in 2019, Mr. Foley sought to create the expo to provide a platform specifically for Black travel consumers and entrepreneurs.
In addition to immersive networking opportunities and panel discussions, the expo will also feature travel-related exhibitors within its on-site BTE Marketplace during the conference. Industry leaders at the expo will share the latest travel news, trends, and inspiration for future travel. On Friday, June 9 at 6pm, there will be a networking mixer called “The Kentucky Derby Experience” sponsored by Louisville Tourism. Mock derby races will take place with chances to win prizes. Participants will have the opportunity to create the perfect derby fedora hat. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their best derby attire.
Last year’s influential list of speakers included Denella Ri’chard (Travel Executive Producer and TV host of “Traveling with Denella Ri’chard”), Jay Cameron (Founder and CEO of Maximum Impact), and Nubia Younge (Founder & CEO of Black in Tulum).
This year’s lineup of keynote speakers include Maurice Foley, founder and CEO of Black Travel Expo, Stephanie Jones, founder and CEO of Blacks in Travel and Tourism and the Cultural Heritage Economic Alliance, Jay Cameron, founder and CEO of Maximum Impact, Dr. Calvin Johnson, SVP of Public Health and CMO for Royal Caribbean Group, Charles Shima, founder and CEO of ZaNiheza, Heather Proctor, founder and CEO of Black in Portugal, Darrien Watson, founder and CEO of SquadTrip, and DJ The Money Coach, founder and CEO of Deransburg International. This year’s host will be Tomeka Jones, founder and CEO of Travel in Style with Tomeka.
For Black Travel Expo updates regarding BTE passes, 2023 schedule, keynote speakers, exhibitors, and information, visit blacktravelexpo.co.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available.
About Black Travel Expo
Black Travel Expo is an annual conference created to provide an inclusive meeting place for travel consumers and professionals who love to travel, learn about destinations, gain knowledge about the travel industry, and share travel stories. The expo is designed to showcase various cultures and travel experiences with the intent to educate people of color on how travel can change and impact their lives forever.
BTE’s curated programming features keynote speakers, panel discussions, breakout sessions, and networking interactions for the travel industry’s leading professionals, social media influencers, tour operators, travel enthusiasts, and aspirational travelers. BTE is an important and unique opportunity to spotlight and amplify the travel experiences of Black travelers as they seek inspiration and knowledge to explore domestic and international destinations.
