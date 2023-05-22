Air Force set to release 30-episode Artisan Air series

The Air Force Services Center is set to release the first five episodes of its highly anticipated Artisan Air series Memorial Day weekend.

The new series showcases the creativity and depth of talent in the Air Force and Space Force.

“The Air Force Services Center recognizes that people are its greatest asset. Accordingly, we're putting audiences behind the scenes of service members' lives and are engaging them with a new 30-episode series,” said Richard Cooper, AFSVC Integrated Marketing and Branding specialist. “Our Over-The-Top media channel, AF Live APP, will feature our Artisan Air series and showcases the many interests of Airmen and Guardians.”

The series release begins May 25 with five 30-minute episodes highlighting a mix of talent ranging from visual artists, musicians and poets. Five new episodes will be released every Thursday through June 29. The series was recorded from September through December 2022 in Austin, Texas.

In addition to series release, AFSVC plans to release songs from the episodes to music streaming platforms, adding to the Air Force's extensive music catalog. At the end of series release, the work of 13 musicians and a spoken word poet will be packaged in a digital album available on various streaming platforms June 29.

“In part, this program is a tribute to all U.S. Airmen and Guardians who, at a moment’s notice are ready to risk all in defense of our great nation,” said Gary Lott, chief of AFSVC Integrated Marketing and Branding. “Additionally, a special thanks to AFSVC leadership for trusting us to execute new concepts that highlight our people on a more personal level.”

In addition to the release of digital music and poetry, all eligible Department of Defense ID cardholder will have the chance to win a limited-edition vinyl recording. Watch for more details on the AF Live app for iOS and Android.

About Episodes 1-5 streaming May 25

Master Sgt. Trevor Clark - 58th Rescue Squadron, Nellis AFB, Nevada

Senior Airman Adrianna Parson - SHAPE International Band NATO headquarters SHAPE/Mons, Belgium

Tech. Sgt. Amy James - 64th Air Refueling Squadron, Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire

Tech. Sgt. George Linen - 765th Air Base Squadron, Lajes Field, Azores, Portugal

Staff Sgt. Jonathan DeLise - 553rd Air Force Band, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania

“This has been such an incredible project to be part of, and a real step forward for the Air Force in the way that they are encouraging Airmen and Guardians to embrace their talents, hobbies and unique backgrounds,” said Clark, an Air Force pararescueman. “Art for me is more than just creating something cool for people to look at; it’s an outlet for all the stressors that come with being in the military and life in general. The escape that art provides for creators and viewers alike has an amazing impact on mental health and well-being, and I am grateful to be part of a project that emphasizes its value and encourages the creation of art.”

Clark's art is bold, graphic and illustrative, with influences ranging from comics to horror movies to punk and metal album covers. He draws influence from his career, travel, food and life in general.

Linen, the featured poet who goes by Fresh Linen added, “I feel like my craft is not mainstream, but this project filled my creative cup and affirmed that this is what I am meant to do. I’m excited to see more artists being highlighted and appreciated.”

He said his poetry comes from his community, work and life. In his episode, he will be performing a few poems including “Hyperventilate.”

“‘Hyperventilate’ is one of my most important pieces on this track list," Linen said. "It’s important to highlight mental health to remove its current taboo status.”

He also performs his poem “Black Currently" where he talks about his reply to the question “What’s it like to be black in today’s military?” and reflects on his time as a youth mentor and being mentored in “Real Men Tour.” He said, “I hope this poem charges people to be more intentional about their interactions with people, especially those who are younger. This poem discusses socio-behavioral tendencies and the unfortunate stories based on real events.”

In addition to being a musician, Parson is a vocalist with the U.S. Air Force Band of the West at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

In her episode, Parson performs new music including “Ember.”

“I’m told successful people will often have motivational phrases. Think of Ember as my long motivational phrase to continue living a life motivated by love and kindness,” Parson said. “Before the Tree Falls” was inspired by a tree that burst through her living room window, an experience that shook her and stayed with her for weeks, but also helped her see her future. And “Promises” is based on her love of horror movies and the supernatural, it signifies the summoning of "the most powerful presence that exists throughout the universe ... love."

In addition to the new episodes, Parson and DeLise will be releasing three songs each on May 25. Their journey, along with the other artists, will be available on the AF Live app and on all music streaming platforms.

To catch the new series, download the AF Live app for iOS and Android.