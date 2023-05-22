New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces 1st Quarter 2023 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY —

Casino Net Revenue and Gross Operating Profit:

Based upon filings from the casino licensees made with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, the casino licensees reported 1st quarter 2023 Net Revenue of $756.6 million, reflecting a 4.6% increase over the same quarter last year. Casino licensees reported 1st quarter 2023 Gross Operating Profit of $135.4 million, a 14.8% decrease compared to 1st quarter 2022.

Hotel Occupancy:

The hotel occupancy rate in the industry’s casino hotels for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was 65.2%, which is an increase of 2.1 percentage points compared to the 1st quarter of 2022.

