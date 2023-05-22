Forged Components, Inc. Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of Western Of Texas Forge & Flange Co.
FCI is the global leader in manufacturing of ASME pressure vessels for companies in the Oil, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Aerospace and Marine industries.HUMBLE, TEXAS, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Forged Components, Inc., recently announced their acquisition of Western of Texas Forge and Flange Co., expanding their ability to manufacture forged pressure vessels and flanges with custom alloys such as stainless steel and nickel. Western of Texas is a company that is well-known for maintaining efficient and reliable logistics, on-time manufacturing, and shipments.
Situated in the Gulf Coast since 1984, Western of Texas Forge and Flange is a domestic forgings company, manufacturing all types of standard and custom-designed pipe flanges. The factory is fully equipped with state of the art forging and machining equipment needed for high quality work and has the capabilities to take on various processes, such as mechanical fabrication, heat-treatment, quality assurance and quality control. And they offer Certified Testing, which includes chemical analysis, mechanical testing, metallurgical analysis, and liquid penetrant.
Founded in 1997, Forged Components is a fully integrated forging and pressure vessel connection manufacturer and has achieved continuous sustainable growth, positioning itself as one of the leading forging manufacturers in North America by investing, and reinvesting in forging, heat treating and machining equipment.
FCI maintains a keen focus on creating value and delivering the highest quality products to their existing customer base as well as serving new forging project requirements. Their vast knowledge and experience in the business enables their team to meet some of the most challenging customer demands. Being a dedicated 24/7 company, this allows the expeditious accommodation of a customers’ needs in critical situations (i.e., refinery or plant shutdowns), while sustaining minimal downtime to their operations.
Forged Components now has six facilities throughout the USA and is primarily an open die forging manufacturer that specializes in ASME pressure vessel connections, wellhead components, power products for the coal-fired and natural gas power plants, subsea flanges and fittings for various with a significant presence on most of the Approved Manufacturers Lists.
