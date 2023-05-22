YOBI HONORED AS BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2023 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

Stevie winners will be presented their awards on June 13 in New York

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- San Jose, CA – April 27, 2023 – Yobi was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Best Use of AI & Machine Learning category in the 21st Annual American Business Awards® today.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Yobi was nominated in the Best Use of AI & Machine Learning category for its best-in-class AI-driven central communications platform.

Yobi is a cutting-edge AI company that employs digital synths to create a new kind of employee—one that can handle tasks related to sales, customer service, and marketing.

By utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Yobi simplifies communication channels and assists teams in managing large volumes of information. These synths function as super-employees, enabling individuals to perform tasks that would typically be beyond their abilities and make more informed decisions.

Yobi's integration of AI technology provides exceptional business tools that improve the overall communication experience, allowing teams to streamline communication channels, enhance productivity and grow top-line revenue.

“At Yobi, we believe that AI is not just a technology, but a catalyst for transformation and growth. We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering exceptional solutions that drive real value for our customers. Together, we are shaping the future of AI and unlocking its incredible potential,” said Ahmed Reza, CEO and Founder of Yobi.

One of the judges commented, “Yobi's use of Generative AI technology creates a solid value proposition for technology integration and process improvement across CRM, customer service, and call management.”

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.



About Yobi

