Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Carroll County

May 22, 2023

Type of Incident: Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Date and Time: May 21, 2023 at approximately 11:33 p.m.

Location: MD 97 (Littlestown Pike) south of Old Hanover Road

Vehicle(s): 2018 Mercedes- Benz E400

Driver/passengers(s)/pedestrian: Vehicle operator: Elizabeth Nicole Jones, 27, Chambersburg PA; Vehicle passenger: Antonio Jhamel Farmer, 37, Chambersburg PA

Charges: Pending

Narrative:

On May 21, 2023 at approximately 11:23 p.m., a fatal single-vehicle crash occurred on MD 97 (Littlestown Pike) south of Old Hanover Road. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 Mercedes-Benz E400, driven by Elizabeth Nicole Jones, 27, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, was traveling on northbound MD 97 (Littlestown Pike) south of Old Hanover Road, in the area of the Union Mills Homestead, located at 3311 Littlestown Pike in Westminster, Maryland.

For reasons unknown at this time, the Mercedes-Benz E400 ran off the northbound side of MD 97 (Littlestown Pike), striking the guardrail face along the side of the roadway. The Mercedes- Benz E400 then crossed into the southbound lane of MD 97 (Littlestown Pike) and continued traveling off the roadway. The Mercedes-Benz E400 then struck an embankment along the southbound side of the road and overturned.

The passenger, Antonio Jhamel Farmer, 37, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, was ejected from the vehicle. Farmer was transported to Carroll Hospital Center where he was pronounced deceased. Jones was transported to Sinai Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Alcohol may have been a contributing factor in this crash. At this time, the collision is under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team. Troopers will be consulting with the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding charges upon completion of the investigation.

The road was closed for approximately four hours. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack were assisted by members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maryland State Highway Administration.

