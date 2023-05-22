The Outsiders Movement: A Safe Place for Mental Health Advocacy and Creativity
A new club for teens is launched by entrepreneur Darrion Nimrod in order to restore mental health for future generationsAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, The Outsiders Movement announced its mission to promote self-love, self-awareness, and positivity through networking, events, and workshops for young adults. The Outsiders Movement provides a physical "safe place" for young adults to be creative and vocal when it comes to their mental health journey and identity.
The organization aims to empower young adults to embrace themselves in whatever stage they are in and aspire to grow into their next stage of life.
Darrion Nimrod, founder and president of The Outsiders Movement, is a passionate mental health advocate with a mission to provide young adults a comfortable haven to express their genuine identity, while also promoting creativity, especially post-pandemic when mental health cases have skyrocketed.
Nimrod had his ‘aha’ moment after coming to the stark realization that Millennials and Gen Zs have a tough time adjusting when their life is in transition.
He says, “Change is something most people are afraid of and most times, when they should be adjusting their lifestyle, they shell up, shut down, which leads to mental health and identity issues. Outsiders is a platform that serves as a safe place, providing resources and solutions such as volunteer opportunities and impactful meetups.”
For a homeless initiative in ATX, Outsider’s Movement collaborated with a local barbershop for haircuts, local meal prep organization to provide food, local gyms and clothing stores for donations, and even worked with a dentist office for hygiene supplies. The non profit has hosted conventions at local colleges and schools including NSBE Conventions, KC Public Schools, UMKC etc. and collaborated with local clubs interested in digital media.
Darrion says, "Honestly, if it wasn't for the constant roadblocks with my mental health journey, I wouldn't be where I am today." His journey inspired him to create The Outsiders Movement, a unique platform that allows young adults to connect, learn, and grow together, while providing valuable resources and support.
September 2023, from 6pm-9pm at the Archer Hotel, OSC will host an event called: Creators and Cocktails. This event is designed to provide a welcoming space for minority creators and entrepreneurs aged 21-35 to come together, build relationships, collaborate professionally, and create content.
The evening will begin with a private VIP dinner featuring select invited influencers and guests. This is an opportunity for guests to connect with some of the most influential people in the industry, hear their stories, and gain insights on their journeys to success. Following the VIP dinner, the community happy hour and networking session will commence completed with drinks and hor d'oeuvres. Guests will mingle and network with other like-minded individuals in a relaxed and casual atmosphere. Interactive activities and content creation opportunities will be offered, allowing guests to showcase their creativity and collaborate with others in unique and exciting ways. Two guest speakers will also share their insights and experiences in the industry.
Nimrod says, “While Outsiders focuses on digital media and social media display of resources, Outsiders Social Club is the physical interpretation of those resources and support. Networking parties surrounding like-minded individuals who care about community and mental health, woven in with community service events that provide resources to those in need and leading by example is the heart of what we do.”
More about Darrion Nimrod
Darrion Nimrod is from Kansas City, MO, a murder capital growing up. He dealt with racism with students and teachers, lack of diversity and identity issues started to rise. Becoming suicidal junior year and almost jumping off a bridge, he was saved by his parents and began networking at church, where he launched Outsiders Radio. The local radio station skyrocketed the brand, which led to 10,000 views every show and opportunities like motivational speaking, conventions, music interviews and more.
Nimrod dabbled in culinary arts and graduated college with an AAS in culinary arts and in Food and Beverage Management, which led him to move to Austin, Texas and currently, Miami. Post-pandemic when depression numbers spiked, Outsiders came back to mind. The food industry took a hit due to layoffs and lack of passion during the pandemic. His podcast “The Lounge,” where creatives have a safe place to speak about their journeys in mental health, led to 1500 subscribers and videos surpassing 10k views.
