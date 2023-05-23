Enhesa and TenForce partner to deliver global actionable environmental, health and safety regulatory intelligence

Partnership creates one-stop-shop for EHS regulatory compliance

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhesa, the leading provider of global regulatory and sustainability intelligence, has entered into a strategic partnership with TenForce, a leader in operational risk management and environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) software for the manufacturing sector. Under the agreement, Enhesa will make its global EHS regulatory intelligence available via the TenForce platform, creating a one-stop-shop for EHS compliance and reporting.

Together, Enhesa and TenForce will deliver a comprehensive, global landscape of current EHS compliance requirements and new regulatory developments being introduced in over 350 jurisdictions around the world on a single, user-friendly platform. The integration makes Enhesa's regulatory content directly available through the TenForce EHSQ platform, providing users with up-to-date compliance data, readily available to be acted upon by EHS managers around the world.

The comprehensive features of TenForce support clients with customized compliance forms and workflows, automated action management, incident reporting, audits, CAPA plans and advanced reporting, allowing them to:

- Launch and track regulatory compliance activities

- Execute audits in relation to regulatory compliance

- Categorize incidents, accidents and other events in relation to regulatory compliance content.

By integrating with Enhesa, TenForce will offer access to EHS regulatory compliance requirements worldwide in English and local languages. Clients will benefit from standardized, evidence-based, verifiable and measurable EHS information, a foundational element for ESG reporting.

“The EHS and ESG compliance burden for today’s manufacturing companies has become incredibly cumbersome; companies are now tasked with managing their own risks and those of each of their partners throughout the global supply chain,” said Peter Schramme, CEO at Enhesa. “By combining our comprehensive and detailed EHS data and insights with TenForce’s proven software solutions, we are making it possible for manufacturers to proactively manage those risks by getting ahead of new regulatory developments and improving worker safety and environmental impact on a truly global scale.”

The integration is available as part of the TenForce Environmental Management software solution. By providing customers with access to actionable compliance intelligence, TenForce delivers a valuable tool that goes beyond just environmental data reporting. Manufacturing companies can use the TenForce platform to manage regulatory compliance, water and waste, energy consumption, emissions calculations, emissions inventory, and sustainability KPIs reporting. Other TenForce modules, Risk, Incident or Audits Management, can be easily integrated with TenForce Environmental Management.

“Our goal is to empower our customers to act. Act upon regulations, enable change, and gain visibility on the activities necessary to ensure legal compliance today and in the future. We are thrilled to join forces with Enhesa, a company that is recognized worldwide as a leader in regulatory compliance," said Bastiaan Deblieck, CCO of TenForce. “Together, we can offer customers a complete solution that simplifies and improves our customers’ EHS compliance efforts.”

About Enhesa

Enhesa is the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide. As a trusted partner, we empower the global business community with the insight to act today and prepare for tomorrow to create a more sustainable future – positively impacting our environment, our health, our safety, and our future. Navigating the fast-changing compliance and sustainability landscapes, we help them understand not just what they should do (first), but also how to do it. Both in their unique business and anywhere in the world. Now and in the future. Website: enhesa.com

About TenForce

TenForce is a dynamic company that provides complete EHSQ software solutions. We help clients worldwide enable a productive, safe workplace by helping workers oversee risks and reduce meaningless tasks. Our software solution evolves in an efficient way and adapts to a changing world: customer organization, customer challenges, technology, regulations, well-being and culture. Based in Belgium – the heart of Europe – we serve customers around the world with a team of more than 100 enthusiasts. Get to know us: tenforce.com

