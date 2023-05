Improved Solar Porta-John Lights Get 21% Efficiency Boost

Redesigned LunarGlo® solar powered porta-john lights now delivering 21% more output to the LunarGlo Lithium Battery

ELKHART, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- LunarGlohas announced the introduction of an improved version of its iconic LunarGlosolar powered porta-john lighting products. Company co-founder and owner Judy Barton said, “Our LunarGlolights have been lauded as the best in our industry. Now we’ve engineered improvements in our solar array to deliver 21% more energy to our proprietary lithium battery. As a result, our customers are seeing faster charging and improved lighting performance in all weather conditions.”The company’s LunarGlo.com website shows LunarGlosolar powered lights are backed by an end-to-end 24-month warranty. LunarGlo co-founder and owner Rex Barton adds, “Our solar powered lights and vent fans are made in the USA and sold on five continents.”Sales of the company’s renowned LunarGlo Solar Lights have grown consistently year-over-year as word spreads among porta-john vendors of the company and its expanding product line. Thousands of LunarGlolights and LunarVentfans remain in service with a failure rate near zero.LunarGloproduces the world's most reliable solar products. Period. LunarGloSolar Lights and Ventilation solutions are proudly manufactured in the USA.About LunarGlo, LLC:With years of engineering, design and development work in the area of high-quality solar lighting solutions, LunarGlowas formed to manufacture and supply LunarGloSolar Lights to specifically meet the needs of the portable restroom industry. Made in the USA, with the highest quality components, LunarGloSolar Lights are fully automatic, power washable, and operate for up to 80 hours on a single charge. Other LunarGloproducts include the LunarVentsolar powered vent fan. Complete details can be found at www.lunarglo.com