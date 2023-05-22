Submit Release
Improved Solar Porta-John Lights Get 21% Efficiency Boost

Redesigned LunarGlo® solar powered porta-john lights now delivering 21% more output to the LunarGlo Lithium Battery

ELKHART, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LunarGlo® has announced the introduction of an improved version of its iconic LunarGlo® solar powered porta-john lighting products. Company co-founder and owner Judy Barton said, “Our LunarGlo® lights have been lauded as the best in our industry. Now we’ve engineered improvements in our solar array to deliver 21% more energy to our proprietary lithium battery. As a result, our customers are seeing faster charging and improved lighting performance in all weather conditions.”

The company’s LunarGlo.com website shows LunarGlo® solar powered lights are backed by an end-to-end 24-month warranty. LunarGlo co-founder and owner Rex Barton adds, “Our solar powered lights and vent fans are made in the USA and sold on five continents.”

Sales of the company’s renowned LunarGlo® Solar Lights have grown consistently year-over-year as word spreads among porta-john vendors of the company and its expanding product line. Thousands of LunarGlo® lights and LunarVent® fans remain in service with a failure rate near zero.

LunarGlo® produces the world's most reliable solar products. Period. LunarGlo® Solar Lights and Ventilation solutions are proudly manufactured in the USA.

About LunarGlo, LLC:

With years of engineering, design and development work in the area of high-quality solar lighting solutions, LunarGlo® was formed to manufacture and supply LunarGlo® Solar Lights to specifically meet the needs of the portable restroom industry. Made in the USA, with the highest quality components, LunarGlo® Solar Lights are fully automatic, power washable, and operate for up to 80 hours on a single charge. Other LunarGlo® products include the LunarVent® solar powered vent fan. Complete details can be found at www.lunarglo.com.

Judy Barton
LunarGlo, LLC
+1 5742942624
judy@lunarglo.com

