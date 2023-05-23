VITAL2023: Innovative Ideas for Safety Net Hospitals
This annual conference of America's Essential Hospitals, June 14–16, in Chicago, will feature thought-provoking speakers and more than 20 education breakouts.
Breakout education sessions across all three days of VITAL2023 will offer expert presentations in four topical tracks.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thought-provoking keynotes on moonshot innovation and women’s health policy, a workshop on combating structural racism with workforce development, and a journey through community-integrated care in Chicago’s South Side highlight this year’s premier event in safety net care.
— America's Essential Hospitals
VITAL2023, the annual conference of America’s Essential Hospitals, June 14–16, in Chicago, will feature more than 20 breakout sessions and special presentations tailored to hospitals for marginalized patients and communities. Keynote speakers for VITAL2023, at Loews Chicago Hotel, include:
-- Rocket scientist turned professor and bestselling author Ozan Varol, who will reveal his four-step moonshot model to turn the seemingly impossible into the possible, leave behind the baggage of history, and foster innovation.
-- Writer, national media personality, and feminist policy analyst Anushay Hossain, who will focus on women’s health legislation and the intersection of politics, gender, and race.
Two special events will bookend the conference:
-- On June 14, a preconference workshop, “Combating Structural Racism through Workforce Development,” will explore how safety net hospitals can use hiring and promotion to build a diverse workforce that fosters equitable care. The workshop also will examine the consequences of not using an equity lens to develop workforce and patient care policies.
-- The conference will close June 16 with a panel discussion featuring leaders from the South Side Healthy Community Organization, a partnership of safety net hospitals, health systems and Federally Qualified Health Centers on the South Side of Chicago. The panel, with speakers from essential hospitals UChicago Medicine and St. Bernard Hospital and Health Care Center, will focus on the organization’s Community Care Model, challenges, and the future state of community-integrated health care in Chicago.
Breakout education sessions across all three days of VITAL2023 will offer expert presentations in four topical tracks: Policy and Finance, Innovations in Health Care, Executive Leadership Lessons, and Improving Social and Environmental Determinants of Health.
VITAL2023 features discounted pricing for members of America’s Essential Hospitals, as well as for nonmember government and nonprofit attendees, and affordable registration for corporate nonmembers. Continuing education credit is available through the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Visit VITAL2023.org for a full agenda and to register for VITAL2023 and book a room at the Loews Chicago Hotel.
# # #
About America’s Essential Hospitals
America’s Essential Hospitals is the leading association and champion for hospitals dedicated to equitable, high-quality care for all, including those who face social and financial barriers to care. Since 1981, America’s Essential Hospitals has advanced policies and programs that promote health, health care access, and equity. We support our more than 300 members with advocacy, policy development, research, education, and leadership development. Communities depend on essential hospitals for care across the continuum, health care workforce training, research, public health and health equity, and other services. Essential hospitals innovate and adapt to lead all of health care toward better outcomes and value.
Carl Graziano
America's Essential Hospitals
+1 202-585-0102
cgraziano@essentialhospitals.org