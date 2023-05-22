Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,092 in the last 365 days.

May 29 is 529 Education Savings Day!

/EIN News/ -- Santa Fe, NM, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 29 is celebrated as 529 Education Savings Day across the United States. While saving for future education is a prime focus of many throughout the year, May 29–5-29–is a day solely dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of saving for future education costs and encouraging families to consider opening a 529 education savings account. 

The Education Plan®, a 529 Education Savings Program, offers an easy way to save for future education expenses and alleviate the burden of future student loan debt. Money from a 529 education savings plan can not only be used for tuition at any accredited college, university, or vocational school in the nation, but also toward books, room and board, technology, and all qualified expenses. Plans remain flexible to account for a variety of life outcomes as well. From vocational education to apprenticeship expenses, The Education Plan® 529 plan is one of the most adaptable savings plans available, and there is no minimum contribution required to get started. 

In addition to reducing the burden of education-related expenses, plans offer tax benefits, as well. In some states, people can deduct contributions to The Education Plan®, dollar for dollar off their state income tax return. Accounts grow tax-free and withdrawals are tax-free if used for qualified education expenses. 

“We want to empower families to take control of their financial futures and invest in education–for themselves, their children, or a loved one,” said Natalia Cordova, Executive Director of the New Mexico Education Trust Board, the organization that administers The Education Plan®. “529 plans are a valuable tool for families to save for future education, and we want to ensure that all families are aware of their many flexible options. This 529 Day, we encourage everyone to look at the future and start planning now, for a stronger path to financial security and more attainable future education for their loved ones.”

To learn more about 529 education savings plans and how you can begin saving today, visit the TheEducationPlan.com.


Joanie Griffin
The Education Plan
505-261-4444
jgriffin@sunny505.com

You just read:

May 29 is 529 Education Savings Day!

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more