Blue Ridge Mountain Drones Announces Partnership with Clemson Drones for Online Drone Certification Courses
Clemson Drones offers online drone courses hosted by Clemson University, and is proud to partner with Blue Ridge Mountain Drones.
Clemson Drones recognizes the need for basic and advanced classes for the Remote Pilot in Charge and UAS industry. It was a perfect match for Blue Ridge Mountain Drones.”ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Ridge Mountain Drones (BRMD) has partnered with Clemson Drones to provide online certification courses for drone operators throughout the United States. Several courses are available, depending on the operators’ intentions.
Blue Ridge Mountain Drones has operated in Western North Carolina since 2019, providing FAA Part 107 classes to prepare students to become future FAA-certified commercial drone pilots. Its owners are CEO Jacqueline Taylor and Chief Pilot Wayne Bailey.
Clemson Drones offers online drone courses hosted by Clemson University. “Clemson Drones is proud to partner with Blue Ridge Mountain Drones as an authorized distributor of our online UAS courses,” said Clemson Drones instructor Dr. Joe Burgett, who guides students through several courses in the curriculum.
BRMD’s Wayne Bailey stresses the importance of this training partnership. “Clemson Drones recognizes the need for basic and advanced classes for the Remote Pilot in Charge and UAS industry,” he says. “It was a perfect match for Blue Ridge Mountain Drones to provide these products and services, since we’re in the UAS educational business.”
Available courses are:
• Part 107 Exam Prep – Online, prepares drone pilots to take and pass FAA CFR 14 Part 107 knowledge test to earn a remote pilot certificate. This certificate is an FAA requirement for all non-recreational Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) operators. Ccourse includes narrated presentations, an electronic copy of the FAA study guide, three sample quizzes, two sample exams, hundreds of sample questions, and other study tools. Emailed questions from students are answered within 24 hours. While this certificate is critically important for commercial missions, this course is just the first step in UAS training. Immediate enrollment, 10-week duration.
• UAS Essentials – Online, provides comprehensive instruction for operating a UAS in national airspace. Begins with the same curriculum and content as the Part 107 Exam Prep course, and moves into flight training with BRMD’s cutting-edge simulator. You will fly over 50 unique missions to learn stick control and how to operate a UAS. 14 drones in our library simulate how different aircraft navigate real-world environments. The course includes software and USB-connected controller. Finally, you will learn how to collect drone images and turn them into 3D maps, models, and surveys, and how to determine quantities from the data and share digital 3D as-builts with clients and customers. Dr. Burgett reviews your assignments and provides customized feedback. Classes start monthly. Enrollment is for 10-weeks.
• UAS Essentials Plus –The same curriculum and learning objectives as the UAS Essentials class with several key differences. First, your license to the flight simulator is extended to 6 months after the course ends to hone your piloting skills. You will also be invited to five weekly online zoom calls with Dr. Burgett, in which he reviews key concepts covered in each week's learning module, answers questions, and provides real-time help with challenges. The course is structured around an accelerated 5-week curriculum; however, students have a full 10-weeks to complete course material. Another difference: students will take the APSA flight proficiency exam with the simulator. This added credential demonstrates sufficient flight skills to safely operate a small UAS. Exam fee is included with the course. An additional $75 fee is required by APSA to receive their certification. Class is offered five times a year.
• Applied UAS Thermography – This online self-paced course provides 16 modules preparing UAS operators to collect, tune, and interpret thermograms. The first modules explain the science of infrared radiation and how its measurement can be used to determine thermal patterns. Next, you learn how to tune the images with post-production software to more accurately determine true temperatures. Finally, you learn how to interpret data and filter out embarrassing false positives. Course includes 11 individual labs to reinforce concepts taught. Use of your own thermal drone is encouraged but not required. Sample data is provided so everyone can participate in the lab exercises. Dr. Burgett reviews your lab exercise submissions and provides customized feedback. Earning a Level 1 UAS Thermography Certificate requires passing an online proctored exam, for an additional $300. Course duration is 10-weeks with new classes starting every month.
• UAS Vocation – Flagship course provides a comprehensive curriculum, ideal for students without drone experience and more seasoned pilots who want to fully embrace the benefits of drone technology. Includes Part 107 exam preparation, flight skills, 3D maps & models, and UAS thermography training. Students will earn their FAA Remote Pilot Certificate, APSA BPERP Flight Proficiency Certification, and Level 1 UAS Thermography Certificate. The course comes with hours of pre-recorded video instruction and real-world lab exercises, and eight weekly Zoom calls with Dr. Burgett to answer questions and enhance the curriculum. Dr. Burgett reviews assignments and provides individual feedback. Software, hard copy booklets, and a flight controller are included. The course is structured over eight-week-long modules; however, you have access to the material for 16 weeks. Offered five times a year, tuition is eligible for post-9/11 Chapter 33 VA benefits.
For future classes, go to www.BlueRidgeMountainDrones.com
